BirGün calls on the public: We are coming together to say ‘Free İsmail Arı’

Our reporter, İsmail Arı, was detained yesterday evening in the Turhal district of Tokat on charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information to the public”. Our colleague was brought to Ankara early this morning.

Arı’s detention is a warning to journalists. The Disinformation Law, which is claimed to have no connection to news or journalists, has once again been used as a judicial weapon against journalists. However, it must be understood that whilst poverty, corruption and injustice in the country are deepening, and the wheel of bribery and profiteering continues to turn rapidly, journalists will not remain silent. We will continue to report and write with determination and persistence.

We are well aware of the reason why our colleague was rushed into custody after his home was raided whilst he was visiting family on a public holiday. They want İsmail not to report on corruption cases, to turn a blind eye to the injustices faced by those who lost loved ones in the earthquake, and not to write about the obscurity of sects, communities and foundations that have grown fat on public funds. There is only one reason for our friend İsmail’s detention: his pursuit of the truth, driven by his sense of responsibility towards his people and his profession…

No amount of pressure or intimidation can stop us from continuing on our chosen path.

Every employee of BirGün Newspaper, every colleague and fellow citizen, will stand against this unjust and unlawful treatment of Arı.

We will overcome this siege through solidarity. We will gather at 3.00 pm in Ankara on Yüksel Street, in front of the Human Rights Monument, and at 4.00 pm in Istanbul at Taksim Tunnel to demand “Release İsmail Arı”.

We invite the entire public to join us on Yüksel Street to “defend the right to news” and “put a stop to lawlessness”.

BirGün Newspaper