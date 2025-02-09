BirGün editors detained without summons

BirGün.net Editorial Coordinators Uğur Koç and Berkant Gültekin, along with BirGün.net Managing Editor Yaşar Gökdemir, have been detained for reporting on Sabah newspaper's visit to Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek. The visit had previously been reported by Sabah itself.

Koç, Gültekin, and Gökdemir, who were detained on charges of "Targeting Individuals Involved in Counterterrorism Efforts" were taken to the İstanbul Police Department's Vatan Complex to give their statements. Our colleagues are awaiting questioning.

DETAINED WITHOUT BEING SUMMONED FOR TESTIMONY

Our colleagues, who have been charged under Article 6 of the Anti-Terror Law (TMK) for "Targeting Individuals Involved in Counterterrorism Efforts," were taken into custody directly from their homes without being summoned for testimony.