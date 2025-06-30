BirGün executives in court: trial postponed

An indictment has been filed against the executives of BirGün, who were taken into custody around 11 p.m. on 8 February 2025 due to a news report mentioning İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek. The first hearing of the case, in which up to 5 years in prison is being sought, was held today at 10:30 a.m.

The court decided to postpone the case until the main opinion is prepared. The next hearing has been adjourned to 22 September.

Meanwhile, the travel bans on Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir were not lifted.

The indictment was filed against the BirGün executives who were detained for reporting on pro-government newspaper Sabah’s visit to İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

In the indictment prepared by the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau of the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, up to 5 years in prison is being sought for BirGün Board Chair İbrahim Aydın, birgun.net Publishing Coordinator Uğur Koç, and birgun.net Managing Editor Yaşar Gökdemir. The first hearing of the case to be held at the İstanbul 23rd High Criminal Court is scheduled for today.

In the indictment, where İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek is listed as the 'victim', it was claimed that the expressions used in the 7 February 2025 report published on birgun.net titled “Pro-Government Sabah Visits Akın Gürlek in His Office” were “offensive, degrading and damaging to the other party’s reputation, and therefore could not be considered within the scope of freedom of expression.”

INSULTED!

The indictment also claimed that Chief Prosecutor Akın Gürlek “previously served as a presiding judge at High Criminal Courts responsible for terrorism cases, a Criminal Court of Peace judge, and Deputy Minister of Justice, and it is known that during these terms and even currently he has been targeted by various armed terrorist organisations, particularly DHKP/C.”

The indictment noted that Gürlek had been threatened through the publication of his full identity information and photographs by various media outlets and social media accounts, and that he was therefore considered to be “among public officials serving in the fight against terrorism.”

Meanwhile, it was decided not to prosecute birgun.net Publishing Coordinator Berkant Gültekin, who had been detained alongside Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir on 8 February 2025. With the filing of the indictment, it became clear that BirGün’s Ankara correspondent İsmail Arı had also been added to the investigation file. Although Arı had no involvement or knowledge in the preparation or publication of the article in question, his social media posts on the matter were included in the file. It was later decided that Arı’s file would be separated from this case.