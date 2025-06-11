BirGün executives on trial for Akın Gürlek case: First hearing on 30 June

An indictment has been prepared against BirGün executives who were detained for reporting on the visit of İstanbul Chief Prosecutor Akın Gürlek to the pro-government Sabah newspaper. The indictment, prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office's Terrorism Crimes Investigation Bureau, seeks up to five years in prison for BirGün Board Chairman İbrahim Aydın, birgun.net Publication Coordinator Uğur Koç, and birgun.net Editor-in-Chief Yaşar Gökdemir. The first hearing of the case, which will be heard at the İstanbul 23rd Heavy Penal Court, will take place on Monday, 30 June 2025.

In the indictment, in which İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek is listed as the ‘victim,’ the article titled ‘A visit to Akın Gürlek at his office from the pro-government Sabah newspaper’ published on birgun. net on 7 February 2025, were ‘offensive, humiliating and damaging to his reputation, and therefore could not be considered as falling within the scope of freedom of expression.’

“INTENDED TO HUMILIATE”

The indictment included the following statements regarding the charge of “insult”:

“The content of the article, which refers to the victim Akın Gürlek, who is performing his public duty as the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor, as ‘the opposition's mobile guillotine” was published with the intent to humiliate him. the aforementioned content constitutes a derogatory statement and exceeds the boundaries of freedom of expression, the statement and content in question do not constitute an expression of opinion aimed at damaging the person's reputation as a whole, and therefore cannot be legally protected under the freedom of expression, it has been determined that the suspects committed the crime of publicly insulting a public official in connection with their duties by sharing the content in question on the social media platform of Birgün Newspaper, thereby fulfilling the element of publicity.

PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE ASSESSED THE NEWS AS ‘SERVICE-RELATED’

The indictment also stated that Chief Prosecutor Akın Gürlek “previously served as President of the Heavy Penal Court, Magistrate of the Criminal Court of Peace, and Deputy Minister of Justice, and that during his tenure and to this day, he has been targeted by various armed terrorist organisations, primarily the DHKP/C.” The indictment also noted that Gürlek was threatened by the publication of his personal information and photograph in various press and media outlets and on social media accounts, and stated that the Chief Prosecutor was therefore “among the public officials who had been involved in the fight against terrorism.” The following statements were included in the continuation of the section in question:

“The news content, which mentions the duties performed and the cases handled by the victim Akın Gürlek, who was performing his public duties as the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor, constitutes targeting and serving armed terrorist organisations as defined in Article 6 of Law No. 3713. and that the suspects have committed the crime of targeting Akın Gürlek, who is under legal protection as a person involved in the fight against terrorism.”

In the request section of the indictment, it was requested that the three individuals be sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison for the crimes of ‘publicly insulting a public official’ and ‘targeting terrorist organisations’ and that they be deprived of certain rights in accordance with Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code, known as ‘political ban.’

NO PROSECUTION AGAINST BERKANT GÜLTEKİN

Meanwhile, a decision was made not to prosecute Berkant Gültekin, the publication coordinator of birgun.net, who was detained on 8 February 2025 along with Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir.

INVESTIGATION INTO İSMAİL ARI'S ‘SHARING’

With the preparation of the indictment, it was revealed that BirGün Ankara correspondent İsmail Arı had also been added to the investigation file. Despite having no involvement or knowledge of the preparation and publication process of the news article in question, Arı's social media posts related to the matter were included in the file. Later, it was decided to separate Arı's file from this case.

WHAT HAPPENED?

birgun.net Publication Coordinators Uğur Koç and Berkant Gültekin, along with Editor-in-Chief Yaşar Gökdemir, were detained on 8 February 2025 on the grounds that they had reported on the visit of Sabah newspaper to İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek. The three individuals were brought to court the next day, with Berkant Gültekin released by the prosecutor's office, while Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir were released under judicial supervision, including a travel ban and a requirement to sign in regularly, as ordered by the magistrate's court to which they were referred.