BirGün.net executives released after prosecutor’s office statements

BirGün.net Editorial Coordinators Uğur Koç and Berkant Gültekin, along with Managing Editor Yaşar Gökdemir, were detained for reporting on Sabah newspaper’s visit to Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek—a visit that had already been covered by Sabah itself.

Koç, Gültekin, and Gökdemir were charged with "Targeting Individuals Involved in Counterterrorism Efforts." After giving their statements at the police station, they were referred to the prosecutor’s office.

"WE HAD NO INTENTION OF TARGETING ANYONE"

During their statements at the police station, our colleagues emphasized that their report contained no criminal elements and that they had no intention of targeting anyone.

Koç, Gültekin, and Gökdemir pointed out that the visit in question had already been made public through Sabah newspaper's own report.

RELEASED

After completing their statements at the police station, Uğur Koç, Berkant Gültekin, and Yaşar Gökdemir were taken for medical check-ups before being referred to the prosecutor’s office.

Following the completion of their testimony at the courthouse, Koç, Gültekin, and Gökdemir were released by the prosecutor's decision.