BirGün Newspaper is 22 years old

With the first light of dawn, the doors open towards the street. The streets, where the binmen have only just passed, are not yet filled with the hurried steps of those who must get somewhere.

But it has already taken its place. Once again, from the most visible part of the neighbourhood, from atop that white wall, it calls out to the people passing by silently and quietly. From there, it smiles at the world.

In the days of bans, one goes out at night for the fly-posting. The word hung on the wall does not merely provide news. At the same time, the act of writing it is an action in itself.

We have aged another year. We have spent another year with pressure, lawsuits, and waiting in front of courthouses. We finished it with detentions, arrests, and without İsmail by our side.

We aged, but we did not grow old. We received plenty of praise, plenty of support, and many awards.

We did not just survive, we walked.

Sometimes, as the poet said, we walked upon the traitor, the troublemaker, the centipede. And sometimes we walked towards a friend's voice, a friend's face.

We walked with the audacity of being right, with the courage of holding a powerful idea.

Ours is a long journey. As in Cavafy’s poem, we set our sails towards the island of happiness in pursuit of the truth.

The journey is hard, full of obstacles, our route progresses through monsters. But is it not the journey itself that matters most? Is our reason for existence not to give voice, to be a voice, to never bow down, and to give hope?

In that case, who can stop us…

We are here, right beside you, in the place we have always been. You touch, read, watch, and listen to us.

We are together, we are as one. As it should be. We know that together we shall overcome all difficulties. "One day, for sure" (BirGün mutlaka) we said with our very first step. When has it ever been seen that we turned back on our word.

Beautiful days, hopeful days await us.

Our final word is to you, İsmail. BirGün has missed you. We miss your brave reporting, your audacity, and your agility very much. Most of all, your friendship. These days, too, shall pass, and history will record those who performed their profession with honour.

Our reunion is near.

With love...