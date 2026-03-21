BirGün reporter İsmail Arı has been detained!

BirGün reporter İsmail Arı was detained in Tokat, where he had travelled for a family visit.

It has been reported that Arı, who was detained in the Turhal district of the city, will be taken to Ankara.

Our reporter, who was detained at around 22:10, faces the charge of ‘publicly disseminating misleading information’.