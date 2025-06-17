BirGün reporter testifies against fugitive defendants

Sami Kervancıoğlu and Mustafa Pekel, fugitive defendants in the Ezgi Apartment case, which became the grave of 35 people in the earthquake disaster, filed complaints against BirGün reporter İsmail Arı through their lawyer Ali Uçkaç.

Sami Kervancıoğlu and Mustafa Pekel, who are facing up to 876 years in prison and have been fugitives for approximately 650 days, alleged that Arı attempted to influence a fair trial, publicly disseminated misleading information, violated the confidentiality of the investigation, and committed defamation through his reports. As part of the investigation opened by the Kahramanmaraş Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Arı's statement was taken in Ankara at the Çankaya District Police Department.

650 DAYS ON THE RUN

As part of the investigation launched by the Kahramanmaraş Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Arı's statement was taken in Ankara at the Çankaya District Police Headquarters. The 10-storey Ezgi Apartment Building in the Onikişubat district of Maraş collapsed in the earthquake on 6 February, killing 35 people.

However, Sami Kervancıoğlu and Mustafa Pekel, the owners of Kervan Pastanesi, who are facing charges of ‘intentional murder and injury with intent’ and up to 876 years and 6 months in prison, could not be found at their registered addresses. Those who lost their loved ones are waiting for the two fugitive suspects to be apprehended after approximately 650 days.

Source: Firari sanıkların şikâyetiyle ifade verdi