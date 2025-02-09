BirGün Supporters to Gather at Çağlayan Courthouse

BirGün.net Editorial Coordinators Uğur Koç and Berkant Gültekin, along with Managing Editor Yaşar Gökdemir, were detained for reporting on Sabah newspaper's visit to Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek—a visit that had already been covered by Sabah itself.

Police Statements Concluded: BirGün.net Executives Referred to Prosecutor's Office

Koç, Gültekin, and Gökdemir were charged with "targeting individuals involved in counterterrorism efforts." After giving their statements at the police station, they were referred to the prosecutor's office.

BirGün Readers’ Initiative Calls for Action: "We Stand with Press Freedom, BirGün, and Our Colleagues!"

The BirGün Readers’ Initiative has issued a call to defend press freedom and support the detained BirGün journalists. In their statement, they declared:

"We stand with press freedom, BirGün, and our colleagues!"

Emphasizing solidarity, the initiative announced that they will join press organizations, trade unions, democratic mass organizations, and BirGün readers in a gathering today at 15:00 in front of Çağlayan Courthouse to protest the detentions.