BirGün to file a criminal complaint: Call for public support

We are filing a criminal complaint against the systematic targeting of our reporter Sarya Toprak by pro-government Yeni Akit columnist Zekeriya Say following her report on the Gülistan Doku case. We are gathering at Çağlayan Courthouse on Tuesday, May 12, at 12:00 PM to file a criminal complaint against those targeting our reporter Toprak. We call on the public to show their support.

Our correspondent Sarya Toprak was targeted by Yeni Akit following her report on Uğurcan Açıkgöz, a suspect detained in connection with the Gülistan Doku case. As a result, her father, Hasan Toprak—a 30-year public servant serving as deputy director at an institution affiliated with the Provincial Directorate of Family and Social Services in Bursa—was removed from his position.