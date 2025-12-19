BirGün TV ranks first on YouTube

According to the latest data prepared in collaboration with MARKETING Türkiye and MTM Media Monitoring Centre, which compares the YouTube performance of news channels, BirGün TV ranked second in total views among newspaper YouTube channels and first by a wide margin in long video views. BirGün TV drew attention by achieving a viewing traffic in the long video category that equalled the total views of the other nine newspapers in the same category.

This figure is not only a numerical success; it is also a strong indicator of what kind of journalism resonates digitally.

STRONG INCREASE IN SUBSCRIBERS

BirGün TV continues to strengthen its position in digital journalism not only with its viewership figures but also with its steady increase in subscribers. Again in the same category, BirGün TV, which gained the most subscribers in the last three months among newspaper YouTube channels, continues on its path with an ever-growing audience. This growth stands out as the result of building lasting viewer relationships, not short-term fluctuations.

Emre Yıldırım, BirGün TV Broadcast Coordinator, noted that this result is the joint success of the young, dynamic, and determined workers, programmers, reporters, editors, technical team, and most importantly, the viewers who support BirGün, who work day and night both in front of and behind the camera.

WITH SOLIDARITY AND HARD WORK

Emphasising that this success is the product of a broadcasting collective, solidarity, and collaborative production, Emre Yıldırım added that BirGün TV will continue to be the address for reliable journalism in the digital sphere with its independent, critical, and public-interest-oriented approach to broadcasting.

Yıldırım assessed the success achieved in a short time with the following words: "In a period when content that is quickly consumed, superficial and glosses over the agenda is promoted on YouTube, it is extremely meaningful that long-form broadcasts, analyses and live programmes are being watched on this scale. This picture shows us that viewers have not given up on journalism that still has a cause, a voice and is the result of hard work.

On the other hand, BirGün is building all of this with limited resources, without relying on public funding, the budgets of mainstream media, advertising, or inflated staff numbers. While many organisations on the list broadcast with millions of lira in resources, highly paid teams and government support, BirGün is at the top solely through hard work, persistence and the support of its audience. This difference is not a technical one; it is a difference in journalism.

This success is not the result of algorithms, but of the conscious choices of the audience. Those who watch BirGün TV are not merely consuming news; they are becoming part of this broadcasting, taking ownership of it, growing it. This is what is truly a source of pride. Endless thanks to everyone who has contributed their labour and stood by us. We will continue to work every day for a better BirGün.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled YouTube’da zirve BirGün TV’nin, published in BirGün newspaper on December 19, 2025.