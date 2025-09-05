BirGün TV will not be silenced

BirGün TV, which launched its live broadcasts as of 1 September, faced a licence ultimatum from the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) as early as its fourth day.

Zafer Arapkirli’s Medyaterapi, broadcast every weekday at 11.00 with new developments and different guests discussing the hot topics of the day, disturbed the government. RTÜK gave BirGün TV 72 hours to apply for a licence. The decision was taken by majority vote. If no application is submitted within 72 hours, RTÜK will request access blocking for BirGün TV.

CHP’s RTÜK Board Member İlhan Taşcı reacted to the decision, saying: “BirGün TV, which started broadcasting on YouTube on 1 September, was given 72 hours by RTÜK to obtain a licence even though there is no basis for it in law.”

Taşcı wrote on social media: “Yet dozens of channels close to the government or RTÜK continue broadcasting without a licence fee in every area including digital. But if you are a critical broadcaster, RTÜK hangs over you like the sword of Damocles. As long as you don’t think, question, criticise…”

Speaking to BirGün about the decision, Taşcı said: “The decision has several aspects. Firstly, the law does not give RTÜK the authority to monitor such broadcasts on YouTube. Its routine authority applies to TV-format broadcasts in a catalogue form with a TV-like schedule regularly streamed on the internet.

Another issue is that instead of an equal approach as in television, they take it on the basis of who is close to or distant from the government, which channels are ours, which are not, who criticises us, who praises us. This is legally unacceptable. We know that no such decisions are taken against similar formats close to the government. From the start, our position has been that if such supervision is to be done, it should apply to all channels collectively, not only selectively against certain broadcasters. But RTÜK’s aim is not equal treatment but to control critical broadcasters and later subject them to heavy penalties.”

RTÜK Board Member Tuncay Keser also commented: “RTÜK continues its ‘METICULOUS’ choices on social media. This week’s pick for ‘force a licence’ is BirGün TV. Among thousands of YouTube broadcasters, selecting BirGün TV for an internet broadcast licence due to its critical content shows the intention. It is clear that the aim is to target independent journalism and pluralism on the internet through licence fees and content control, and to impose a single-voice social media with no criticism or questioning.”

RTÜK Board Member from DEM Party, Necdet İpekyüz, also reacted: “BirGün TV started live broadcasting on YouTube on 1 September. RTÜK is applying the 72-hour practice. The real issue: is the same rule applied equally to everyone? Press freedom, pluralism and predictable law can only be guaranteed with equality. Equality, pluralism = democratic media order.”

“MORE DETERMINED THAN YESTERDAY”

BirGün Chair İbrahim Aydın said they would appeal the RTÜK ultimatum, adding: “We are more determined than yesterday.”

He said: “We are not surprised that less than a week after starting live broadcasts RTÜK gathered to demand a licence from us. They have always used every means at their disposal to silence us and will continue to do so. We remind RTÜK officials that no institution or person has ever managed to silence us. This rushed decision shows we are on the right path. We will challenge this in court. And we declare that we are more determined than yesterday to continue and expand this process. With the support of our readers, we have overcome every challenge so far. We will also defeat this attempt.”

NOT WITH LICENCE BUT WITH COURAGE

BirGün TV’s Editor-in-Chief Emre Yıldırım said: “BirGün TV was targeted in its very first week for telling the truth. This unlawful decision by RTÜK is no surprise to us. Those who have sought for years to suppress the people’s right to information now use the same methods. Among thousands of digital broadcasters, there is of course a reason why BirGün TV is singled out. The reason is the fear of ‘Which of us will BirGün disturb today?’

We know journalism is not done with permission. Speaking the truth is not subject to a licence. BirGün’s strength comes from public support and its insistence on defending the truth. No desk decision can silence us.

We reject this imposition. We will fight legally, but our real determination is in our broadcasts. No matter the cost, we will keep raising our voice and bringing the truth to the people. BirGün exists not with a licence but with persistence and courage. And no one can take this courage away from us.”

∗∗∗

A PROCESS FULL OF UNCERTAINTIES

The RTÜK licence is a regulation requiring YouTube broadcasters with regular content to operate ‘legally’ in Turkey. With the 6112 Law adopted in 2019, RTÜK obtained the authority to monitor internet broadcasts and began demanding licences from channels operating in this field. The first fine over the lack of YouTube licence was issued to Cumhuriyet newspaper’s channel. Later, Fatih Altaylı and İlker Canikligil’s channel Flu TV was also asked to obtain a licence.

But there are many uncertainties. The first is who exactly needs to get a RTÜK licence. Currently RTÜK is demanding licences for unclear reasons. The second is by what criteria the obligation is determined. There is no clarity. It is more a case of RTÜK demanding licences “as it wishes” without established criteria.

HOW MUCH IS THE FEE

RTÜK uses this as a tool of pressure. Independent media trying to remain autonomous are especially pressured through this method. The fee for a 10-year licence is 926,000 TL. BirGün and other independent media, already facing lawsuits and fines, are being pressured this way too.

The real purpose is to bring all broadcasts under supervision and control.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled BirGün TV susmayacak, published in BirGün newspaper on September 5, 2025.