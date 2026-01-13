BirGün writer and Medyaterapi host Zafer Arapkirli’s trial postponed: Prosecutor seeks a sentence

BirGün writer and Medyaterapi host Zafer Arapkirli, who is being tried on an allegation of “insulting the President” over a social media post, appeared before a judge today.

In the opinion on the merits, the prosecutor requested that Arapkirli be sentenced for “publicly insulting the President”.

The second hearing in the case, which was opened after a tip-off made on social media by Türkiye Gazetesi writer Cem Küçük, continued at the İstanbul 60th Criminal Court of First Instance.

Arapkirli’s lawyer Kemal Aytaç attended the hearing while Arapkirli did not. Presenting his opinion on the merits, the prosecutor asked for Arapkirli to be sentenced for “publicly insulting the President”. Lawyer Aytaç objected to the opinion.

The next hearing was postponed to 3 March for statements to be taken in response to the opinion.

ANOTHER TRIAL ON 15 JANUARY

On 15 January, Arapkirli will also be tried on charges of “inciting hatred and hostility among the public and publicly disseminating misleading information”.

The case was brought after a complaint first submitted to the Sivas Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and, following a decision of lack of jurisdiction, the file was forwarded to the İstanbul Prosecutor’s Office.

In the X post that is the subject of the case, Zafer Arapkirli had made assessments about reports of Alevi villages being raided in some areas and massacre incidents during the period of internal conflicts that began after the Assad administration in Syria was overthrown.

This case will begin on Thursday 15 January at 11.45 at the İstanbul 23rd Criminal Court of First Instance.

A solidarity call was also made for Arapkirli’s hearing on Thursday.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED? The investigation was launched after pro-government Türkiye Gazetesi writer Cem Küçük singled out Arapkirli’s post on X dated 23 October 2024. The case against Arapkirli concerns his post on X on 23 October 2024 saying “YOU’RE A VERY BAD SCRIPTWRITER… You always were”. Quoting the post, Küçük accused Arapkirli of targeting the President and called on the prosecutor’s office, saying, “Our police and judiciary should do what is necessary for this person”. The trial concerning the allegation that Zafer Arapkirli “insulted the President” had been postponed to 10.50 on 13 January 2026 at the hearing held in Çağlayan. The court accepted the Presidency’s request to join the case, but rejected Arapkirli’s lawyers’ request for official letters to be sent to the Ministry of Justice and the TBMM Justice Committee.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled BirGün yazarı Zafer Arapkirli'nin yargılandığı dava ertelendi: Savcılık'tan ceza talebi, published in BirGün newspaper on January 13, 2026.