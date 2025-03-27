BirGün writer Barış İnce has been released

News Centre

Barış İnce and the others detained on 24 March had completed their statements at the police station. Among those brought to the courthouse in handcuffs around 15:30 today were İnce and Mehmet Duman from the LEFT Party. Barış İnce was released by the prosecutor. Our columnist Barış İnce, who was released after four days, reunited with those waiting for him outside the courthouse. Mehmet Duman from the LEFT Party has been referred to the court with a request for arrest.

“JOURNALISTS IN İZMİR MUST BE RELEASED”

Erol Önderoğlu, the representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said: “We take comfort in the release of our journalist colleagues in İstanbul. Once again, we demand the immediate release of our colleagues detained in İzmir, who are now in their fourth day of custody as a result of a gross injustice. Journalism is untouchable!”

Önderoğlu added: “The collective arrest and release of journalists once again reveals the importance of professional solidarity, while also exposing the deliberate and scandalous targeting of journalism and its social role. This is unacceptable! We demand the release of our colleagues in İzmir.”

PROTEST HELD IN İZMİR

Journalists gathered in İzmir’s Cumhuriyet Square and declared: “Journalism is not a crime.”

The protest was organised by the İzmir Journalists' Association (İGC), the Journalists' Union of Turkey (TGS), the Association for Press Freedom and Media Studies (BAMAD), the Progressive Journalists Association (ÇGD), and the Association of Turkish Photojournalists (TFMD), and was supported by many. İzmir Metropolitan Mayor Cemil Tugay also attended the demonstration. Journalist associations issued statements of support and called for the release of those in custody.

RELEASE ORDER FOR 7 JOURNALISTS

A release order was issued for AFP reporter Yasin Akgül, İBB photojournalist Kurtuluş Arı, NOW News reporter Ali Onur Tosun, Zeynep Kuray, Hayri Tunç, Gökhan Kam, and Bülent Kılıç, who had been arrested two days ago (25 March) for covering the Saraçhane protests.