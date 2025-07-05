BirGün writer Timur Soykan detained

Journalist Şule Aydın shared on her social media account, “Timur has been detained! He’s currently being taken to Vatan Police Department. The reason is his posts on X.” Today, Soykan had made social media posts criticising the operations targeting CHP.

THREE POSTS ABOUT THE LATEST DETENTIONS

According to reports, journalist Timur Soykan posted this morning following the detention of Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere: “The coup continues. The will of the people is being seized. The ballot box loses its meaning.” In response to the latest news of detentions, he made two more posts:

“Let ‘defeating AKP in elections’ be officially added to the list of crimes. That way, they can stop pretending there’s still a judiciary” and “The regime declares it no longer cares about convincing society with anti-corruption operations. It tells the people: ‘You cannot choose a power other than me. You are my captive.’ The people will either submit to this pressure and become slaves of the regime, growing poorer, or they will defend their freedom, their rights, and their country.”

"TİMUR SOYKAN IS A JOURNALIST"

Journalist Murat Ağırel reacted to Soykan’s detention. Ağırel shared the following on his social media account:

“Timur Soykan is a journalist. The reason for his detention is nothing short of a joke: ‘Openly spreading misleading information to the public!’ Yet every word of his is documented, every report verifiable. He is a journalist who considers his pen an honour and sees informing the public as a duty. We vouch for both his journalism and his character.”

"YOU CANNOT SILENCE THE TRUTH"

CHP Deputy Chair Burhanettin Bulut reacted on social media to the detention of journalist Timur Soykan. Bulut posted, “They’ve completely lost it! Journalist Timur Soykan has also been detained. They have no tolerance left for dissent or truth. They are turning this country into an open prison step by step. You cannot silence the truth.”

"JOURNALISM HAS BECOME A CRIME IN THIS COUNTRY"

CHP Deputy Chair Erhan Adem also reacted to the detention of journalist Timur Soykan following his social media posts. Adem wrote on his social media account, “Timur Soykan told the truth. Because he revealed what they didn’t want the public to know. The greatest threat to the palace regime: the truth! Journalism has become a crime in this country. But no matter what you do, you won’t be able to silence the truth!”

POLICE AT VATAN POLICE DEPARTMENT CALLING FOR PEOPLE TO "DISPERSE"

Police are attempting to disperse journalists, citizens, and political party representatives waiting at Vatan Police Department where Soykan has been taken.

HE WAS ALSO DETAINED ON 10 APRIL

On 10 April, Timur Soykan was also detained early in the morning through a police raid on his home based on the complaint of Erkan Kork, the imprisoned owner of Flash TV and Bank Pozitif, in connection with a money laundering investigation, on allegations of “threat” and “blackmail.” Soykan was later released under judicial control after giving a statement at the police station.