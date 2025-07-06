BirGün writer Timur Soykan, who was brought before the court on arrest warrants, has been released!

BirGün writer Timur Soykan, who was detained on Saturday and referred to the courthouse on the grounds of social media posts, was referred to the 4th Duty Criminal Court with a request for arrest. Soykan was released on Sunday evening.

Journalist Şule Aydın announced Soykan's detention in a post on her social media account yesterday, stating that the reason was his X posts.

Our writer Soykan had posted criticising the operations carried out against three CHP municipalities on his social media account. Soykan was detained yesterday on charges of ‘publicly disseminating misleading information’ due to these posts.

ARREST REQUEST!

Soykan, who gave a statement yesterday evening at the Istanbul Police Headquarters on Vatan Street, was transferred to the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan.

Soykan's statement to the prosecutor began at around 1:40 p.m. His statement ended after approximately 20 minutes.

Soykan was transferred to the 4th Duty Magistrate's Court with a request for arrest on charges of ‘publicly disseminating misleading information’ and ‘inciting crime.’

RELEASED, GREETED WITH JOY IN FRONT OF THE COURT HOUSE

At around 7:10 p.m., the defence's arguments were completed. While the court was in recess to deliberate on its decision, it was learned that Timur Soykan had not been removed from the courtroom. After the recess, Timur Soykan was released. Timur Soykan was greeted with joy in front of the court house.