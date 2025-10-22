BirGün’s Akın Gürlek trial verdict day

News Centre

The trial of BirGün executives İbrahim Aydın, Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir, who are being prosecuted for a news story mentioning the name of İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek, will be heard today at 11:20 a.m. The court is expected to announce its decision at the hearing.

The third hearing of the trial of BirGün Board Chairman İbrahim Aydın, birgun.net Publication Coordinator Uğur Koç, and former birgun.net Editor-in-Chief Yaşar Gökdemir, who are being tried for a news story mentioning Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek, will be held today. The hearing, which will be held at 11:20 a.m. at the İstanbul 23rd Heavy Penal Court, is expected to result in the court panel's decision.

At the second hearing on 22 September, the prosecution presented its opinion. The court panel, which accepted the request of Akın Gürlek and his lawyer to participate in the case, postponed the hearing until Wednesday, 22 October. Aydın, Koç and Gökdemir face charges of “publicly insulting a public official” and “targeting terrorist organisations”, for which they could be sentenced to between two and five years in prison.

It is also requested that the three individuals be deprived of certain rights under Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code, known as the “political ban”.

Meanwhile, T24 reporter Asuman Aranca was sentenced to 10 months in prison on charges of ‘breach of confidentiality’ in a case brought against her for reporting on the expert report regarding the murder of former Ülkü Ocakları President Sinan Ateş.