BirGün’s report “Law works in reverse, those who touch get burned” blocked from access

News Centre

BirGün reported that Fulya Kahvecioğlu, a public prosecutor serving in Karabük, filed a lawsuit against a citizen who shared on social media that she refused to process a complaint about an AKP member.

However, the report titled “Law works in reverse, those who touch get burned” was blocked and removed from access by a decision of the Yenice Criminal Judgeship of Peace, which operates in the same courthouse as the prosecutor.

CITIZEN’S LEGAL STRUGGLE

Ayhan Turna, a 54-year-old citizen living in the village of Kayadibi in Karabük’s Yenice district, filed a lawsuit at the Administrative Court claiming that a timber factory built on the land next to his house by AKP Provincial General Assembly member Recep Tetik was unlawful.

The Administrative Court ruled in favour of the citizen and annulled the zoning plan. On 9 January 2025, the Sixth Chamber of the Council of State unanimously upheld the Administrative Court’s decision. However, the factory continued operating despite the court ruling and no action was taken by the authorities. Turna then filed a criminal complaint on 10 March 2025 with the Yenice Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, accusing public officials from the Karabük Provincial Special Administration and the Yenice District Governor’s Office of “neglect of duty.”

Prosecutor Fulya Kahvecioğlu responded on 8 May, stating that “no public official was identified who neglected their duty or failed to fulfil the requirements of their duty.” She concluded that the complaint did not warrant a criminal investigation and decided not to proceed with it.

WHAT PART OF THIS IS A CRIME?

Turna shared on social media the “non-prosecution” decision issued to him regarding his complaint. Shortly afterward, he was taken by police to give a statement under the pretext of a compelled appearance. It was revealed that Prosecutor Fulya Kahvecioğlu, who had issued the “non-prosecution” decision, filed a complaint against Turna. On 17 June 2025, an indictment was prepared at lightning speed.

The indictment, in which Prosecutor Fulya Kahvecioğlu is listed as the complainant, accused Turna of “illegally obtaining and disseminating personal data” for sharing the decision containing the prosecutor’s name, surname, and registration number on social media.

Although Turna was indicted with this charge following Kahvecioğlu’s complaint, prosecutors’ names, surnames, and registration numbers are published in many places, including the website of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) and the Official Gazette.

The report by BirGün titled “Law works in reverse, those who touch get burned,” which covered this case, was blocked and removed by a decision of the Yenice Criminal Judgeship of Peace.