BİRTEK-SEN calls for action for arrested union leader Türkmen

United Textile, Weaving, and Leather Workers' Union (BİRTEK-SEN) General President Mehmet Türkmen was arrested after being detained a day after the Gaziantep Governor’s Office banned protests against low wages in the Organized Industrial Zone (OSB) in Antep’s Başpınar district.

Following the court’s decision to arrest Türkmen, BİRTEK-SEN announced a protest action under the slogan: "Union activity and our struggle for bread cannot be handcuffed". The demonstration is scheduled for 17:00 today in front of the union office in Antep.

‘WE CALL ON WORKERS TO SUPPORT OUR UNION’

In a statement shared on social media, the union declared:

"We are gathering in front of our union to demand the release of Mehmet Türkmen, the recognition of our rights, and the lifting of the governor’s protest ban.

The arrest of Mehmet Türkmen is an attack on fundamental freedoms! We call on all labor and democracy advocates, particularly the workers of Antep.

The arrest of our union’s general president is an attempt to punish our union—an organization that defends workers' rights at the highest level and upholds the principles of class unionism.

In Antep, where trade union rights and freedoms are persistently violated, and where workers’ demands are met with repression and bans, we call on all who stand against these injustices. We urge the workers of Başpınar, who fight to secure their livelihoods, to defend our union and our freedoms and to demand the release of our general president, Mehmet Türkmen."

Source: Tutuklanan Mehmet Türkmen için BİRTEK-SEN'den eylem çağrısı