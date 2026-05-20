Bolivian protesters, trade unionists and representatives of indigenous peoples spoke to BirGün: The uprising in Bolivia is not just today’s struggle, but tomorrow’s too

İbrahim Varlı

In Bolivia, a Latin American country, rising prices, neoliberal austerity measures and a deepening crisis have sparked social unrest, whilst anti-government protests calling for the resignation of right-wing President Rodrigo Paz continue. With inflation having risen to 14% in the country, demonstrations triggered by the lifting of fuel subsidies are ongoing at 32 locations, whilst the government is attempting to violently suppress the uprising, claiming that former President Evo Morales is behind the protests.

Indigenous people, peasants and miners marching towards the capital, La Paz, are attempting to besiege the presidential palace whilst facing violent attacks from security forces. An arrest warrant has been issued for Mario Argello, one of the country’s leading trade union leaders, on charges of “terrorism”.

Bolivian trade unionists and activists have assessed the situation for BirGün.

THE EVENTS IN BOLIVIA: A POPULAR UPRISING

René Soliz VILLCA, Organising Secretary of the Confederation of Indigenous and Inter-Cultural Communities of Bolivia (CSCIOB):

What is happening in Bolivia right now is a popular uprising. This situation is a response to the incompetence of the national government, which lacks the capacity to resolve the country’s structural problems as promised during the election campaign. Rodrigo Paz was elected president by the votes of the people who are now staging protests. The majority feel let down and betrayed because of the vote they cast for him to govern the country and resolve its problems.

During his election campaign, Rodrigo Paz positioned himself as centre-right and promised to resolve the problems of the national majority (indigenous peoples, peasants, workers, small traders, etc.). Among these commitments were a pledge not to seek loans from international financial institutions to avoid indebting the country, and a commitment to fight corruption. However, none of this has materialised. On the contrary, one of his first measures was to reward capitalists by abolishing the tax on large fortunes. For the majority of the population, he abolished the subsidy on flour, the basic ingredient of bread, causing the price of bread to rise by 50%. Furthermore, he abolished the subsidy on petrol and diesel by sourcing fuel at international prices.

THE RAGE OF THE STREETS AGAINST NEOLIBERAL ATTACKS

Subsequently, by issuing Decree No. 5503 in mid-December, it clearly laid bare all its intentions to shift towards the far right and implement a neoliberal model. This decree favoured national and transnational private investment; it provided for the sale of natural resources such as lithium, minerals and hydrocarbons, the transfer of strategic companies to private capital, and flexible working models in favour of employers. Alongside other measures, Decree No. 5503 was repealed thanks to social protests on the streets and motorways, as well as national road blockades. Whilst road blockades may be an extreme form of social protest, they represent the masses exercising direct democracy in opposition to the public policies being imposed. This defeat suffered by the government on the streets served as a stark warning that Bolivia would never tolerate the sell-off of its companies, the sale of natural resources, or the rollback of gains such as social benefits, workers’ rights, and the right to free/universal education and healthcare.

FUEL SHORTAGE SPARKS OUTRAGE

Meanwhile, since January, we have been sold petrol containing excessive levels of impurities, far exceeding permitted limits. This is causing serious damage to the service life of vehicle engines. Worst of all is the current fuel shortage. This unacceptable situation has caused widespread outrage across society. Added to this are cases of corruption involving exorbitant prices for fuel purchases, which have been reported to the public prosecutor’s office and proven. Despite commitments being signed regarding issues such as wage increases for salaried workers above the rate of inflation and halting the sale of substandard petrol to hauliers, sectoral demands have not been met. For the past six months, the government has merely made empty promises, and a great deal of anger has built up within the public.

THE LAND LAW SPARKED THE UPRISING

Another point that has been overlooked is that the Land Policy Law No. 1720 was the spark that ignited the uprising. This law envisaged the voluntary conversion of small agricultural properties into medium-sized properties subject to taxation and credit. However, in accordance with Article 394(II) of our Constitution, smallholdings are protected as family inheritance and are indivisible and exempt from seizure. The aforementioned law, by paving the way for financial institutions to seize these properties, directly contradicts our Constitution and directly victimised the peasants and indigenous people.

This is precisely why protests demanding the repeal of this law began as early as April. Faced with growing backlash and pressure, the president was forced to repeal the law; however, this move proved insufficient. The protests, having matured and grown in scale, have now reached the point of directly demanding the president’s resignation.

THEY PLAN TO SELL OFF EVERYTHING

By April, protests had begun with specific demands from various sectors. However, discontent grew even further when, amidst the protests, the government introduced a package of 10 structural bills purportedly aimed at bringing progress to the country. This package once again grants privileges to national and transnational private investment; it aims to privatise electricity, hydrocarbons, mining, essential services and profitable strategic state-owned companies that generate revenue for the state. Worst of all, they intend to privatise public transport services such as education, healthcare, water, the cable car system in La Paz, and the state-owned airline BoA (Boliviana de Aviación); they plan to sell off the 15 largest public companies.

NO ROOM FOR DIALOGUE: PRESIDENT PAZ’S TERM HAS EXPIRED

This is what sparked the recent mass demonstrations and social protests in Bolivia. The main organisation uniting all social sectors, the COB (Bolivian Workers’ Centre), has called for an indefinite strike and phased action. Initially, the focus of the protests was La Paz, the seat of government. However, as of 18–19 May, 80% of the country's roads are blocked. There is a single demand: the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz. There is no longer any option for dialogue because the fascist government’s time is up. The only way out of this crisis and to push back against the new economic policy the government seeks to implement (namely neoliberalism, a model that impoverishes people) in the streets is for the president to resign. As the days and hours pass, the protests will become even more mass-based and radicalised.

The government’s response to social action and protests has been to launch a ruthless attack using the state’s apparatus of repression. To date, there have been 4 deaths, over 10 injuries and dozens of arrests. The government has ordered the police and armed forces to use live ammunition. Nevertheless, we will not stop until we have ousted this government, whatever the cost. This is exactly what is happening in Bolivia.

THE AIM OF THE PROTESTS IS TO PREVENT FUTURE GENERATIONS FROM BEING DRAWN INTO DISASTER

The President’s resignation and the complete cessation of dialogue; preventing the government from surrendering the country and its natural resources to American imperialism and national and transnational private capital; halting the sale of strategic companies; and reversing this crisis through social protests in the streets, on the motorways and by every possible means is the only way forward. The aim is to prevent future generations from being dragged into disaster and to ensure that our future is not stolen from us.

All mass actions and social protests are reaching La Paz, the country’s political and administrative centre, and are culminating in the President’s resignation. However, the protests are no longer confined to La Paz; they have spread to the rest of the country, particularly to the main motorways and major cities that serve as de facto capitals.

AMERICAN IMPERIALISM LIES BEHIND NEOLIBERAL POLICIES

American imperialism lies behind all these neoliberal policies. If we succeed in driving Rodrigo Paz out of the presidential palace, we will not only shake this fascist to the core; we will also deal a crushing blow to the US government’s strategic ally in the region and its interests. This success will serve as a path for our ‘Great Homeland’ (Patria Grande) brothers and sisters in Ecuador, Argentina and Chile, who are suffering due to the neoliberal policies dictated by the US.

We are also aware that they will cling to power with their fingernails. This is why, in recent days, two Hercules aircraft have arrived from the US via Argentina, carrying unofficial and non-regulation insurrection suppression equipment and lethal weapons for the Bolivian Armed Forces. In the face of every challenge, we will not stop until we achieve our goal of ensuring that the future of our new generations is not stolen, and of governing ourselves as a sovereign nation without external interference in foreign policy, economic policy and social policies.

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THIS IS THE STRUGGLE FOR WHAT KIND OF COUNTRY BOLIVIA WILL BE

Canela CRESPO, lawyer from the Evo Pueblo Movement:

Just six months after Rodrigo Paz took office, Bolivia is undergoing an extremely deep political and social crisis. For weeks now, mass protests, marches and road blockades—led by indigenous organisations, peasants, trade unions, miners, teachers, transport workers and various social groups—have been taking place across the country, particularly in the La Paz region.

The conflict first erupted over a draft law concerning land, small agricultural plots and land belonging to indigenous communities (tierras comunitarias). Various groups reacted by arguing that this legislation would facilitate the concentration of land in certain hands (land consolidation). Amidst this backlash, a major indigenous march began, stretching from Pando to La Paz, covering hundreds of kilometres over nearly a month. This march gradually evolved into a common focal point where multiple social demands converged.

As reactions to the land issue persisted, the conflict escalated rapidly, with new demands from different sectors being added to the mix. Demands regarding inflation, the decline in purchasing power, the scarcity of fuel of such poor quality that it damages vehicles, and disputes over wages and working conditions began to come to the fore. All of this was accompanied by a growing perception that the government was completely out of touch with broad sections of Bolivian society.

Politically, the most striking aspect is that this situation is unfolding just a few months after the 2025 elections. The fact that the situation has developed so rapidly does not diminish the significance of the serious loss of legitimacy the government has suffered. Let me share a striking piece of data that illustrates this: whilst Rodrigo Paz managed to win in only 97 municipalities in the first round of the 2025 elections, he reached 285 municipalities in the second round. Just a few months later, the local elections in March demonstrated how rapidly this regional support had collapsed: the ruling party could only secure victory in 39 municipalities.

I do not believe the current core issue is merely economic or administrative; there is a much deeper problem. The government assumed that its electoral victory meant the ‘people’s bloc’ no longer existed or could be completely erased from Bolivian political life.

However, the current crisis proves the exact opposite. Although the People’s Bloc may not be making much of a mark at the institutional level today, a political, trade union and indigenous-peasant memory with an immense capacity for reorganisation and mobilisation remains very much alive.

The government’s greatest mistake likely lies here: failing to understand that Bolivia is no longer the Bolivia of old.

WHAT IMPACTS HAVE THE PROTESTS HAD, AND WHERE ARE THEY HEADED?

The effects of the crisis in Bolivia are manifesting in a multi-dimensional manner across political, social, historical and regional levels.

Loss of Political Legitimacy: The most evident short-term political impact is the rapid erosion of the legitimacy of Rodrigo Paz’s government. The situation we face is not merely a wear and tear caused by economic difficulties; it is a growing rift between the government and the social groups on the streets. Decisions taken in the first months of the administration — moving closer to international financial institutions, the abolition of the Wealth Tax, moves to relax land laws, and the expansion of privileges granted to the business sector and security forces — have reinforced the perception that the government is governing not for the majority of the people, but for national and international elites.

Historical Dimension and Memory: The government viewed its election victory as the closing chapter of an era initiated by the Multinational State and the major indigenous-popular movements of the past decades. However, the crisis demonstrates the exact opposite: even though the popular bloc is currently being institutionally fragmented or sought to be excluded from politics through judicial means (proscription), it continues to exist as a genuine mass force and a historical subject. Consequently, these protests are not merely a reaction to economic policies; they are a resistance against an attempt to redesign the country by disregarding the social transformations that have taken place over the last decade. These historically marginalised sectors have long since ceased to accept submission as their fate and have built a political consciousness that is now a structural part of Bolivia.

Regional Implications: This conflict revives memories of the 2019 coup, the Sacaba and Senkata massacres, and the role played by certain right-wing governments in Latin America at that time. For this reason, the whole of Latin America is following the situation in Bolivia very closely.

FAMILIAR TACTICS FROM THE RIGHT-WING GOVERNMENT

The government’s response to the crisis has been to criminalise social action. Instead of opening a broad channel for political dialogue with opposition organisations, it has chosen to harden its rhetoric, use the judiciary as a weapon, and, in recent days, carry out joint operations between the police and the armed forces in the La Paz region. Many sectors view these measures as unlawful and regard these steps as dangerous, as the role of the security forces in the 2019 coup remains fresh in people’s memories.

PROTESTS OF A KIND THAT GO BEYOND MORALES

At the same time, the government has sought to create the impression that these actions are essentially a “destabilisation manoeuvre” organised by Evo Morales. It is true that Evo Morales still holds significant political clout and enjoys mass support, but the breadth and diversity of the protests clearly demonstrate that the social unrest extends far beyond a single leadership figure. The official narrative’s persistent attempt to simplify the crisis by framing it solely through Morales appears more like a political evasion strategy than an explanation of the underlying causes.

FAR-RIGHT MILEI SENT WEAPONS BY TWO PLANES

Another sensitive issue during this process was the decision by Javier Milei’s (Argentine) government to send two planes to Bolivia in the midst of the crisis. Although officially presented as ‘humanitarian aid’, it is still fresh in people’s minds that, following the 2019 coup, then-Argentine President Mauricio Macri sent riot control equipment to the Jeanine Áñez government. Against this backdrop, the latest aircraft shipment inevitably sparked significant suspicion and concern among broad sections of the public and political circles.

SOME POSSIBLE SCENARIOS ARE ALREADY BEGINNING TO EMERGE!

The situation in Bolivia remains highly open-ended and dynamic, but certain trends are already becoming clear:

In the short term, it is clear that social conflict will continue. Given the scale of the protests and the diversity of demands, finding a swift solution seems difficult as long as the government persists with its policies of repression and criminalisation. Moreover, repression does not resolve the underlying issue of legitimacy.

The crisis is also likely to accelerate internal conflicts and tensions within the ruling bloc. For instance, taking harsh measures against Evo Morales does not create full consensus even among those close to the government; everyone is aware of the risk of transforming a social crisis into a much larger-scale political crisis.

In the medium term, this conflict could reshape Bolivia’s political landscape. It is important not to forget that the key factor in Rodrigo Paz’s election victory was the fear of and rejection of the far right; this has not yet translated into a sustainable and enduring political base.

Looking at it from a deeper perspective, the crisis reaffirms a historical limit that Bolivia has demonstrated for decades: no political project can ensure lasting stability in the country by disregarding the weight of indigenous and popular movements, trade union and peasant organisations, and the political memory built around the Plurinational State.

THIS IS A FUNDAMENTAL STRUGGLE OVER WHAT KIND OF COUNTRY BOLIVIA WILL BE IN THE FUTURE

In this context, what is happening today is not merely a temporary friction between the government and the opposition. This is a fundamental struggle over what kind of country Bolivia will be in the coming years: Will the country be restructured according to a neoliberal and technocratic logic, or will the transformations brought about by popular struggles continue to define the limits of governability and political power?

Regardless of whether the President resigns or not, what is currently at risk and being fought for on the ground is the will of a people who never wish to return to the position of ‘nobody’ ever again.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bolivyalı protestocular, sendikacılar, yerli halkların temsilcileri BirGün'e konuştu: Bolivya’daki ayaklanma sadece bugünün değil yarının kavgasıdır, published in BirGün newspaper on May 20, 2026.