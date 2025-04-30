Both defence and offence

Berkant Gültekin

The arm-wrestling in politics continues. As the pressure exerted on the opposition through the judiciary intensifies day by day with new operations, the opposition is now trying to resist this exercise of power using methods it had previously refrained from employing.

The voice of social opposition, which began to rise on the streets after 19 March, has become one of the most important sources of support for institutional opposition. This situation makes the opposition more comprehensible, more articulate, more legitimate, and stronger against the government than ever before.

This mode of opposition, grounded in the will, expectations and demands of the people, reveals that the government’s grassroots support is weakening and that wide segments of society are in favour of change. At the same time, it has the potential to increasingly highlight the contradictions within the ruling bloc over the long term. After all, like every other actor in the country, the components that make up the regime are aware that things will not run smoothly in such a Turkey.

Devlet Bahçeli’s statements published in Türkgün newspaper on April 15 were a reflection of certain disagreements within the ruling alliance. While some circles interpreted these statements as “Bahçeli wants İmamoğlu to be released,” the MHP leader’s main concern was not the judicial measures imposed on İmamoğlu, but rather the risk that the rupture might derail the entire process.

Bahçeli, who told his partner that day, “Close this chapter as soon as possible and let’s focus on our real business,” is similarly disturbed today by the momentum the opposition has gained and the possibility that it might shift the political centre of gravity. While some even claim the uncertainty of the process could lead the country to early elections, it seems Bahçeli’s primary goal is to bring Erdoğan back into his own orbit. For him, this is the shortest path to concluding the process.

At this point, it is vital that the opposition does not lose its fighting rhythm. An opposition that focuses on the internal workings of the ruling bloc and pins its hopes there will only hand the reins back to Erdoğan. If the opposition loses its momentum, if citizens settle in to await the election, and if politics once again becomes mired in daily skirmishes, Erdoğan will manage to stay on course by simply keeping the wheel steady. This is already his most familiar and successful political template.

As the government continues its assaults on Ekrem İmamoğlu and the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality—thus targeting the CHP—the opposition faces a dual task. The first relates to communication and comprises the defensive front. It is essential that the allegations put forward during the investigation phase are systematically refuted and that the public is convincingly shown they are false.

A strong performance has been delivered so far, but continuity is key. Because lies produced and spread by pro-government media will soon begin to snowball, crashing down on the public’s perception. Therefore, the game must be approached as if it's “still nil-nil.” As is well known, the final impression is always the most lasting one. If the mistake is made of thinking “they won't believe them anyway,” the wind will start to blow from the opposite direction.

The second task corresponds to the offensive side. Turkey is facing a near-total entanglement of problems. In a country where millions cannot make ends meet, where those who live off their labour are trapped in high-interest debt, where young people are anxious about their future, where pensioners are condemned to poverty, where only a tiny minority live comfortably, where loyalty is valued over merit, where the education system is shrouded in darkness, where the justice system breeds injustice, where the healthcare system spreads illness, and where fundamental rights and freedoms are curtailed daily through the most repressive means—the root cause of all this is the current anti-democratic regime.

As long as the ruling bloc remains firmly in place with all its instruments, not only will deep-rooted historical problems remain unresolved, but existing crises will deepen and the country will constantly face new troubles. To multiply the political impact of public dissatisfaction and discontent, the opposition must hit exactly where it hurts.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Hem savunma hem hücum, published in BirGün newspaper on April 30, 2025.