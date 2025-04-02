Boycott calls were answered: The world-famous band Muse postponed their İstanbul concert!

The boycott call, which resonated strongly with the public, is also making its impact felt on concert events.

The world-renowned British rock band Muse’s İstanbul concert, which was scheduled to take place on 11 June at Yenikapı, has been postponed.

In a statement shared on the band’s social media account, it was emphasised that the decision was made in response to the calls received.

The statement posted on Muse’s social media regarding the matter read:

After careful consideration and hearing the feedback from our fans whilst fully respecting their concerns, our show in Istanbul will be now postponed until 2026 so we can ensure DBL Entertainment will not be involved. Thank you for your ongoing support, it means everything to us. See you in 2026!