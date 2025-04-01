Boycott wave grows: Global celebrities urged to cancel concerts

The CHP’s boycott call, which resonated strongly with the public following the arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, has also spread to concert organisations in Turkey.

Citizens calling for a boycott of concerts organised by pro-government companies have urged performers in mass messages to either change their organisers or cancel their concerts altogether.

The boycott against concerts organised by DBL Entertainment, owned by Abdulkadir Özkan—who previously quoted pro-government journalist Zafer Şahin’s post about Espressolab saying, “This is blatant hostility to capital, it’s treason” is gaining momentum.

ANE BRUN: "I WILL TAKE ACTION, I STAND WITH THE STUDENTS"

Norwegian musician Ane Brun, who was scheduled to perform in Türkiye, responded to posts stating, “301 university students who want to defend their democratic rights are currently in prison. The organiser of your concert in İstanbul, DBL, supports this violation of rights. We are boycotting, stand with us!” with the words: “I wasn’t aware. I support the students. I’m taking action.”

TREVOR NOAH’S SHOW CANCELLED

The show by world-renowned comedian Trevor Noah, scheduled to take place in İstanbul on 23 April, has been cancelled. No reason was given for the cancellation on the ticket sales website. The promotional poster for Noah’s show has also been removed from DBL Entertainment’s website.

The biggest boycott call has been made for the upcoming concert by Muse, also organised by DBL Entertainment.

CALL TO MUSE

The globally famous band Muse is scheduled to perform in İstanbul on 11 June, while Robbie Williams is due to take the stage on 7 October—both events organised by Özkan’s DBL Entertainment.

Hundreds of messages were posted under Muse’s official announcement that tickets for their Yenikapı concert on 11 June would go on sale on 3 April.

A RETREAT FROM THE COMPANY OWNER

Following the show cancellation and artists' responses, DBL Entertainment’s owner Abdulkadir Özkan issued a statement on social media. Claiming that his post was aimed not at the protests themselves but at ‘provocateurs’ who allegedly escalated the boycott to an unacceptable level, Özkan said his statement was misrepresented.

