British company provides lifeline for high-speed rail

Mustafa Bildircin

Public projects during the AKP era are criticised on the grounds that they have been ‘turned into a means of transferring profits to contractors’.

While the majority of large public tenders were awarded to companies close to the government, the coffers of these companies overflowed due to projects that were never completed and whose costs increased exponentially.

MAJOR AGREEMENT

It was claimed that a British company found a lifeline in Turkey's high-speed train projects. CHP MP Cevdet Akay argued that the high-speed train projects, which have gained momentum in Turkey in recent years, have grown UK-based companies rather than the domestic industry.

According to information provided by Akay, UK-based British Steel signed three separate rail supply agreements in Turkey in two and a half years. The total value of the agreements was stated to be £65 million.

Akay stated that the company that signed the agreement with Turkey had recently faced the risk of bankruptcy, adding, "The company got back on its feet thanks to these orders from Turkey. The company, which was on the verge of collapse, switched to three shifts and 24-hour non-stop production for the first time in over 10 years. Factories are operating in the UK, and employment is increasing. So what is happening in Turkey?" he asked.

According to the information obtained, the first step in the process was taken in July 2023. A £680 million financing agreement was signed between Turkey and the UK for the Mersin–Adana–Osmaniye–Gaziantep high-speed electric railway project. The condition that ‘British companies must be suppliers’ was added to the financing agreement. The financing for Rönesans Holding, which is carrying out the project on behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, was provided by the UK Export Finance (UKEF).

Under the terms of the financing agreement, British Steel signed an initial £30 million rail supply contract for a high-speed railway in Turkey. A second contract came into effect in November 2024. A new £35 million rail supply agreement was announced as part of Turkey's high-speed train network. This brings the British company's total contract value in Turkey to £65 million.

ANKARA-İZMİR HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY

The third and most recent agreement was reported to be for the Ankara–İzmir High-Speed Railway Line. It was noted that 36,000 tonnes of rails would be supplied by British Steel as part of the project, which is being carried out with the support of UK Export Finance.

Akay emphasised that KARDEMİR produces the highest quality rails in the world, stating: "Turkey is not dependent on foreign countries for rail production. We have the technical expertise, the quality standards, and the production capacity. Nevertheless, if orders are being placed with foreign companies, then the issue is not technical, but rather a preference that feeds foreign capital. Instead of supporting its own manufacturer, Turkey has ended up financing the employment and industry of other countries. Are we purchasing rails, or are we rescuing the industry of other countries? This is not a matter of tendering, but of industrial policy, production preference, and economic independence."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İngiliz şirketine YHT can suyu, published in BirGün newspaper on February 28, 2026.