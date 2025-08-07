Budget hits record high: The political blockade has taken a heavy toll

Mustafa Bildircin

In the 31 March 2019 elections, the CHP won 11 metropolitan municipalities and 21 provincial municipalities, increasing the number of municipalities it governs to 14 metropolitan municipalities and 35 provincial municipalities in the elections held on 31 March 2024. The CHP, which emerged as the leading party with 37.8% of the vote in the 31 March 2024 local elections, gained control of municipalities representing 60% of Turkey's population.

The AKP, whose failure in the March 2019 elections deepened in March 2024, implemented repressive policies against CHP-run municipalities. While financial sanctions, trustee appointments and investigations were imposed on CHP municipalities, the opposition commented that ‘the AKP is punishing voters who did not vote for it.’

SHOCKING LEVEL OF DEBT

In addition to the ruling party's punitive policies, the deep economic crisis in Turkey has also plunged municipalities into financial turmoil. The financial reports published by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change on 3 August 2025 once again revealed the shocking picture. The budget deficit of municipalities exceeded 200 billion Turkish lira.

Municipalities in Turkey had a total deficit of 41 billion 623 million Turkish lira in 2022. The budget deficit of municipalities rose to 100 billion 643 million TL in 2023. The deficit reached alarming levels in 2024, primarily due to seizure proceedings related to Social Security Institution (SGK) debts and the deepening financial blockade targeting opposition-run municipalities.

Accordingly, the budget deficit of municipalities reached 212 billion 112 million TL in 2024. The largest increase in the expenditure items of local administrations in 2024 was observed in personnel expenses and purchases of goods and services. It was noted that personnel expenses for local administrations, which stood at 92.2 billion TL in 2023, increased to 175.6 billion TL in 2024, while expenses for goods and services, which were 451.8 billion TL in 2023, reached 803.1 billion TL in 2024.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Siyasi ablukanın faturası ağır oldu, published in BirGün newspaper on August 7, 2025.