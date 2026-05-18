Building a line of resistance against the one-man regime

The course pursued by the one-man regime in recent times has evolved into a comprehensive strategy aimed directly at narrowing the opposition’s scope for social and political action. Centred on operations carried out through the judiciary, this strategy targets not only specific political actors but all social dynamics perceived as potential threats by the regime. The increased investigations, detentions and arrests targeting CHP-run municipalities also characterise this new phase of the process.

The government’s long-standing policy of “managing the crisis of governance through repression” is now far more visible. As the economic crisis deepens, social discontent grows and debates over the government’s political legitimacy widen, the regime seeks a solution in fragmenting, neutralising and cornering the opposition into a defensive position.

Consequently, the lawsuits filed, the endless investigations and the constantly maintained atmosphere of “threat” aim to paralyse the capacity of the entire social opposition to engage in politics.

However, the policy of repression is not limited to institutional opposition. Any area of social accumulation that poses a risk to the regime also becomes open to intervention. A similar picture emerges across a broad spectrum ranging from workers’ resistance to universities, and from youth movements to street protests.

Attacks on mineworkers’ protests, the climate of provocation created in universities, the encouragement of organised violence on campuses, or the deliberate cultivation of fascist tendencies are not independent developments. All of these function as political tools aimed at dismantling the potential for social opposition to unite.

The flag provocation at Middle East Technical University (METU) or the earlier fascist attack with machetes at Hacettepe University also find their place within this context.

On the other hand, the regime seeks to survive not only through repression but also by constantly reproducing polarisation. Maintaining social tensions in a controlled manner stands out as one of the methods the regime employs to prevent the opposition from establishing common democratic ground.

However, despite this entire picture, there is a growing social resistance against the regime. The sense of dissent accumulating in different cities and social strata across the country is emerging wherever it finds an outlet, whilst economic ruin, injustice, insecurity and repression are creating a shared sense of unease amongst broad sections of the public.

The fundamental political problem of today is precisely centred here. The resistance present within society has not yet found a common, cohesive and constructive political line.

The regime’s vision of a Turkey without opposition is built on keeping the opposition—primarily the CHP—on a defensive, fragmented line.

At the current juncture, however, the line drawn by the Palace has moved beyond being a threshold that can be crossed merely through election-focused reflexes. Whilst even operations targeting local councils serve as evidence of this, a political approach that fails to bring together the youth in universities, workers’ resistance, and the people’s demands for justice and democracy on a common ground will find it extremely difficult to establish an advantage against the regime’s multi-pronged attacks. As the central issue of the coming period appears to be taking shape largely around this, the political stance adopted by all opposition forces at this juncture will provide the answer to the question of ‘how the country will get out of this darkness’.

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HOPES, WORRIES AND BEYOND

This reality lies at the heart of the crisis within the opposition’s very vitality, and at the root of the worries that accompany our hopes. Unless this reality is altered, it seems highly unlikely that the current situation can be changed. Today, everyone—all of us—is asking how we will succeed, and we are searching for the way… It is once again the work of the revolutionaries that will transform this shared anxiety into shared hope. So let us march on, comrades…

SOL Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen:

The AKP and MHP can find no other way to prop up the rotten regime they cling to than by creating a dead nation. They are constantly striving to kill a country by destroying all the living cells within society and blocking every open artery.

Through operations and repression, and using officials co-opted from within, they are striving to divide the opposition on all fronts, to pit the dynamics of the opposition against one another and to fragment them. In a sense, they are continuing to lay the groundwork for every possible means—extending to the absolute limit—to either kill the opposition or, in other words, to create a controlled opposition.

However, none of this is leading to an increase in the social support that the AKP and MHP have lost.

Transitions from opposition-run municipalities to the ruling camp do not merely signal the rise of the AKP as a party of choice; rather, they have become an indication that it has managed to carve out a space for itself amidst all its corruption, relying on methods based on threats and blackmail.

Even if schemes are devised around the ‘Trojan horses’ within the opposition, and even if the Babacan clan have added their names to the queue at the palace gates, interventions targeting the broad opposition front and attempts to stall the process may lead to shifts in the ranks of opposition parties – and their elites – but none of this is sufficient to alter the direction of society.

The operation aimed at dividing the opposition stance at Middle East Technical University (METU)—where young people have demonstrated the ability to stand together despite their differences—cannot, despite all the false clamour, conceal the fact that the provocateurs have been exposed as an extension of the ruling power. Herein lies the profound helplessness of the AKP and MHP, despite all the coercive power at their disposal.

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Just as in other parts of the world, the growth and proliferation of a new generation of opposition—led by young people and women—cannot be stopped. Neither can the demand for a new future rising from below be co-opted or suppressed by the AKP and MHP’s outdated, repressive and reactionary regime. The reactions rising from the very heart of the working people—workers and pensioners alike—driven into deep poverty by the social crisis, along with organised and unorganised acts of resistance, continue to demonstrate the existence of an unyielding dynamic of opposition.

These widespread and vibrant dynamics of resistance, embodying the fighting spirit of the people—young and old alike—stand as the country’s most vibrant source of hope, a bud of life. To nurture this hope, it is necessary to acknowledge the worries that accompany it and to seek ways to overcome them.

Today, the opposition movement is fragmented and scattered across all spheres. We are navigating a period where, in the face of a massive wave of attacks, everyone is naturally striving to defend themselves with all their might. The people are resisting everywhere, shouting and fighting tooth and nail. Broad sections of society are struggling to defend their rights. But this struggle, where everyone is resisting separately from their own positions, is not sufficient to change the country’s destiny.

This reality lies at the root of the crisis within the opposition’s vitality and the worries that accompany hope. It is quite clear that without changing this reality, altering the country’s current situation does not seem very likely.

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The key question now is how to find ways to pull the opposition out of this crisis. It should now be clear, after everything we have been through, that such a massive and arduous struggle—one capable of bringing down a government that holds all state power, from the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) to the army—goes far beyond the scope of any single party or individual. We must now move beyond this…

Moving beyond this necessitates the inclusion of a new factor, a new dynamic within the opposition. We must work to build a united social opposition force capable of drawing upon the strength of all organised and unorganised initiatives—including trade unions and professional organisations—that are currently outside the existing centres of power or have been largely pushed into a spectator role, as well as the forces of resistance within society fighting from fragmented positions. If we wish to intervene in everything that is happening and will happen in the country, if we are to have a say in the country’s destiny, and if we are to eliminate the errors and tendencies towards fragmentation within the opposition, we can only achieve this by creating such a force.

For us, revolution is, above all, a struggle to safeguard the country’s future. What we must do today is nothing other than seek and forge a path of hope, building on our accumulated experience from the 2010 ‘No’ referendum to the June Movement—and, of course, with a critical assessment of that experience.

To defend our own rights and to prevent this reactionary regime—this catastrophe imposed on our country by the US within the axis of strong leaders and benevolent monarchies—we can now move forward not separately but together, not piecemeal but by laying the groundwork for developing our joint struggles. Many difficulties will arise along this path; traps will be set with deceit and trickery; we will face all manner of oppression. Indeed, we must do this both to stand against all this and to win.

Today, everyone, all of us, is asking how we will succeed; we are searching for the way… It is once again the work of revolutionaries that will transform this shared concern into shared hope. So let us march on, comrades…

*Summarised from a speech at the Revolutionary Trade Union Solidarity (DSD) Central Anatolia-Western Black Sea regional camp.

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A NEW POLITICAL VISION IS NEEDED

Political Scientist Seren Selvin Korkmaz:

The term ‘increasing oppression’ by the regime falls short when explaining the current impasse in Turkey. The real issue is that the regime constantly redesigns the political arena, preventing the opposition from establishing a common ground. Moreover, the regime does this not by hardening its stance against everyone at once, but by distributing oppression and leniency among different actors. It can negotiate with one actor whilst criminalising another; it can declare one group a ‘threat’ whilst attempting to integrate another into the system. Consequently, the various lines of dissent within society fragment before they can coalesce into a common political front.

A strike takes place and intervention follows; a protest occurs and is criminalised; a social issue is immediately turned into a security debate.

The government’s current target is the opposition’s capacity to govern. Amidst these pressures, the aim is to pull the opposition into a reactionary line and demonstrate to society that it lacks the capacity to run the country.

That is why the way out is not merely a matter of a “better campaign” or a “better alliance”. Turkey needs a new political vision. But this cannot be built on old formulas. Because Turkey is changing; the world is changing. It is not easy to convince today’s precarious workers, delivery riders, graduates without jobs, the middle classes who feel they have lost their future, and the millions living in debt using the old political language. For the opposition to re-establish a social foundation, it needs a new approach that centres the class issue but does not do so within old frameworks. This impasse cannot be overcome without a politics that addresses not just people’s identities, but the fragility of their lives, their loneliness, and their sense of a lack of future. Because the ruling power governs today not only through repression, but also through a narrative; by constantly generating fear, survival anxiety, threats and polarisation, it prevents society from imagining a shared future.

All forms of repression make it harder for opposition actors to find options and narrow the space available to them. Within this framework, the main issue facing the opposition is precisely this: it is necessary to construct a new vision that is not merely a reaction to current crises, but one capable of bringing different sections of society together again around the idea of a shared life and future. A simple, often-repeated, yet still unfulfilled situation.

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WE MUST FREE OURSELVES FROM AMERICANISM

Political Scientist Onur Alp Yılmaz:

Today, the government has three fundamental objectives: a fully authoritarian regime, a monarchist approach opposed to the republic, and a search for support from imperialism whilst pursuing all of these. When we think dialectically, it is essential for the opposition to produce three fundamental counter-positions against these three objectives: democracy against authoritarianism, the republic against absolutism, and anti-imperialism against imperialism. Furthermore, it is of the utmost importance to explain to society what the ruling party is attempting to do in Turkey by clinging to the rope of imperialism. At this point, rather than trying to prove itself to the West by saying, “We wouldn’t run the country any worse,” the opposition must adopt a strategy of exposing the regime’s corrupt dealings with the West to the public.

Furthermore, the opposition must set aside internal rivalries. A common line of struggle, uniting on the basis of the minimum common ground against the ruling party—which is attempting to drag Turkey into an Azerbaijani-style hereditary, father-to-son authoritarianism—must be forged, particularly by coming together on a “Defence of Rights” platform. The conditions I have mentioned are, in fact, a prerequisite for all struggles to be waged.

Whilst the West is implementing its own “green transition”, it is relocating the outdated industries it no longer wishes to produce to Turkey. The 14% increase in electricity consumption, despite there being no population explosion, is one of the clearest indicators that this outdated industry has been relocated to Turkey. On the other hand, there is, of course, the issue of opening up these mining sites; this essentially means that the minerals they require—primarily the United States—will be sought in Turkey. This situation amounts to the exploitation of Turkey’s entire green regions, all its natural riches and underground resources by the West.

The third dimension is the privatisation of bridges and the commercialisation of logistics. Globally, we are witnessing Trump’s aim to commercialise the Middle East and the construction of the India-Europe-Middle East Corridor (IMEC) trade route, stretching from India to Europe, as a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. In fact, the government is seeking a framework to fully place this control at their disposal by privatising the bridges. This situation bears a striking resemblance to the railway issue discussed in Lenin’s analysis of imperialism; the government is adopting an approach that places all routes at the service of imperialism.

Finally, the bargaining with the European Union over migrants and the use of military power as a bargaining chip are plain to see. Erdoğan constantly reminds people of Turkey’s military strength, asserting that the European Union is dependent on Turkey in its dealings with Russia.

The examples I have mentioned could be multiplied many times over. For all this to be conveyed to society, the opposition need only remember what imperialism is and free their minds from the American-centric mindset that has enslaved them.

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THE KURDISH OPPOSITION MUST ACT IN COORDINATION WITH DEMOCRATIC FORCES

Sinan Çiftyürek, MP for Van from the DEM Party:

“Eleven years ago, then Prime Minister Erdoğan declared that he had ‘put the peace process on ice’. We know it is still on ice. In fact, the peace process that has been ongoing for the past year and a half is increasingly likely to be shelved once again, just like before, as no concrete steps have been taken. We hope it is not shelved, but concerns in that direction are very strong. There are specific reasons for this; firstly, the People’s Alliance did not design this peace process as a means to resolve the Kurdish issue. This was the first mistake. It was not framed as the Kurdish issue, but as the fight against terrorism. They spoke of a Turkey free of terrorism, or even a region free of terrorism. Consequently, the Kurdish issue was placed within the framework of terrorism; in other words, if the 170-year-old Kurdish issue is confined to the framework of terrorism, no progress can be made – and indeed, none is being made. For this reason, there are serious concerns amongst the public regarding the peace process; let this be known.

THE KURDISH PEOPLE ARE NOT CONVINCED BY THE PROCESS

We Kurds have two kinds of approval. I explain and explain, but if someone isn’t convinced, they don’t want to hurt my feelings, so they say “eri eri”. In other words, they say “yes” with the tip of their tongue, but they aren’t actually convinced. However, if someone is convinced, they say “hah”. Saying “hah” is approval from both the mind and the heart. The Kurdish people are currently saying “eri eri” to the peace process; they are not convinced. We must not overlook the millions who attended Newroz either; they too are not convinced. They came to Newroz with great enthusiasm, but they are not convinced by the peace process. Because there has been no concrete step taken. The concern is this, and this is what is evident: the People’s Alliance, particularly the AKP, is approaching this peace process along two axes; one is state security—never the resolution of the Kurdish issue, such a thing is not on their agenda. How do we ensure state security, how do we ensure its survival; the second is the election. They want to turn the issue into an electoral tool. There is serious evidence that planning is underway in this direction. They are preparing to say, should elections come up tomorrow or the day after, “Look, things went as we wanted in Rojava and Kurdistan; here too, we have achieved the result we wanted.”

We have now reached a point where, regarding the Kurdish issue, the PKK has declared that weapons have been laid down and will be permanently abandoned. All Kurdish parties have supported this; we support the laying down of arms. If I may put it this way, we support ‘politics being conducted on level ground’, yet there are serious problems with the very notion of conducting politics on level ground. Because the political actors, parties and groups that have opposed both arms and violence from the outset are voicing the most innocent, most democratic demands: the recognition of the Kurdish nation’s existence in the Constitution, the Kurdish language being the language of education, and the issue of status. “Oh, are you the ones saying these things?” they threaten, “you are inciting Kurdish nationalism, you are inciting separatist Kurdish nationalism.” Look, Ahmet Türk, who has been opposed to violence and weapons from the very beginning, has been subjected to unspeakable insults and threats, simply for saying “Kurdistan”. Is there a child in the world without a mother? No. Nor is there a nation without a country.

The People’s Alliance is currently pursuing two main policies—or perhaps three—to neutralise the opposition. Because the opposition is not merely political; there is also a workers’ opposition on the streets; the opposition of workers, labourers and pensioners. Firstly, it is attempting to limit the opposition’s capacity to resist by adopting a policy of dilatory tactics and postponement towards the DEM Party. As the saying goes, ‘the play never ends in the Ottoman Empire’; in the People’s Alliance, or indeed under the republican regime, the postponements and delays regarding the Kurdish issue never cease. The People’s Alliance is skilfully following this approach, postponing and stalling. As for the Republican People’s Party (CHP), both the state and the government are attempting to paralyse it by utilising judicial and police power, and by resorting to other tactics, seeking to force it into a state of grappling with its own internal problems. This is not a solution; it will absolutely and certainly not produce a solution; neither the policy it is pursuing regarding DEM nor the policy it is pursuing towards the CHP will be accepted by the people, nor will it yield results. Furthermore, it is acting with a full-blown police state policy towards the workers’ opposition, the pensioners’ opposition and the producers’ opposition. We are aware of the miners’ situation and what they have endured; they secured their rights through sheer determination, yet now face the threat of being thrown back onto the streets by their employers. Consequently, the government is doing everything in its power to suppress the workers’ and labourers’ opposition. Here, too, there is a deadlock. It is absolutely and categorically wrong to shift the burden of the pressure on global energy supplies—whether caused by the crisis of capitalism or the Gulf War—onto the workers, the households and the poor; and to suppress the opposition that will arise against this using police force is a separate act of lawlessness. The workers’ and labourers’ opposition will not accept this injustice and lawlessness; the knife has truly reached the bone.

Therefore, to conclude, let me say this: I believe that today the Kurdish opposition, the forces of democracy and the workers’ and labourers’ opposition must act in unison. It is inevitable that the People’s Alliance must abandon its policy of evasion and postponement regarding the Kurdish issue and take concrete steps; if it truly desires peace both domestically and in the region.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tek adam rejimine karşı kurucu bir hattın inşaası, published in BirGün newspaper on May 17, 2026.