Bukele’s dictatorship

Melek Eylül Başak

In the South American country of El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele, who was elected with a promise to “ensure security” against gang violence, is increasingly suppressing all dissent in the country while building a dictatorship. As Bukele accelerates operations against his opponents under a state of emergency, a wide range of people from journalists to human rights activists are being forced to choose between imprisonment and exile.

The Bukele administration recently made headlines for agreeing to house migrants deported from the US in mega prisons originally built for gang members, under a deal struck with US President Donald Trump. Human rights groups have pointed out that people who are not members of gangs are also being detained in Bukele’s war against criminal organisations.

Cristosal, a human rights organisation that had been active in El Salvador for 25 years, is just one of the targets of Bukele’s increasing repression. Cristosal President Noah Bullock, who was forced to flee to Guatemala, answered questions from BirGün.

Noah Bullock

What is the current situation in El Salvador under Bukele’s rule?

Bukele has established an autocratic regime. While supposedly waging war against the gangs, he was also collaborating with them and benefiting from their resources. As he grew more authoritarian, it became clear that the government could arrest anyone it wished.

The legislative assembly no longer debates or consults on anything. Whatever Bukele orders is approved without public discussion or legal review. There is now no access to public information. The police and military are fully aligned with the regime. This has created limitless concentration of power in a small country like El Salvador.

The state of emergency was declared three years ago under the pretext of fighting gangs and terrorist organisations, but it has been used as a means to maintain control over the justice system. Dictators need dangerous situations to justify their power. In three years, 86,000 people were arrested without investigation or proper authorisation.

These people disappeared into prisons. Their families have no information about whether they are alive. Defence lawyers are not allowed to see their clients. They are forcibly disappeared. Our organisation, Cristosal, has documented systematic torture in prisons. We confirmed that at least 400 people have died in custody, but we believe the actual number is much higher.

What would you say about Bukele’s increasing repression of opponents?

Our anti-corruption director Ruth Lopez was arrested on charges of “corruption.” At the beginning of July, she was transferred to another prison and “lost.” We haven’t heard from her since. Before her arrest, she had made public allegations of corruption against the director of the prison she is now being held in. She is now under that person’s supervision.

In recent months, a “foreign agents law” was enforced without any legislative process. According to this law, organisations are expected to report their activities monthly. Its aim is to monitor and punish the actions of citizens and organisations like ours. That’s why we had to withdraw from the country.

Currently, there is no political party in El Salvador outside of Bukele’s. I believe the results of the most recent elections were manipulated. 80% of the country supports Bukele, but at the same time, 83% are afraid of the president.

No news from Lopez, who was arrested

You mentioned Bukele’s cooperation with gangs. Can you elaborate?

The prison called Cecot, where foreigners deported from the US are held and which has come up in the media in connection with human rights violations, is actually the best of El Salvador’s prisons. Bukele designed Cecot for the gang members he collaborated with. So the situation is very complex. He made deals with gang leaders to reduce the murder rate. In return, the leaders allowed lower-ranking members to be arrested.

However, in 2022, relations broke down. The deal with Trump was similarly shady. Bukele’s brother negotiated with Trump to have gang leaders held in US prisons extradited to El Salvador. This way, those leaders would not be able to testify about their collaboration with Bukele.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bukele’nin diktatörlüğü, published in BirGün newspaper on July 28, 2025.