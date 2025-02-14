Bureaucrat who knows his job

During the AKP era, it has become commonplace for politicians and bureaucrats to have commercial relations with the public sector. One of the most recent examples of this is Ufuk Yalçın, general manager and chairman of the board of directors of the State Railways of the Republic of Turkey (TCDD) Taşımacılık A.Ş., an economic state enterprise.

Ufuk Yalçın worked at İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) from 1998 to 2020. While he was the deputy general manager in charge of technical affairs at IBB, he was appointed to the TCDD after the AKP lost İBB in the 2019 elections.

THEY RENTED THE DORMITORY TO KYK

In July 2020, Yalçın was appointed as an adviser to the general manager of TCDD Teknik Mühendislik ve Müşavirlik A.Ş. and on 5 August 2022, he was appointed as the general manager and chairman of the board of directors of TCDD Taşımacılık A.Ş. While working at IMM, Ufuk Yalçın founded Gümüşyurt Industry and Trade Limited Company with his relatives in his home town of Gümüşhane in 2009. Through this company, they built a private student dormitory on state land. The dormitory was operated as a private student dormitory for a while and then leased to the Higher Education and Credit Dormitories Institution of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. KYK reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of liras in rent to the company every month.

BirGün contacted Ufuk Yalçın and asked: “As a bureaucrat, is it ethical for you to engage in commercial activities with the public and become a partner in a company? How much did you rent your dormitory to KYK?” Yalçın confirmed that he had founded the company with his relatives and that he was still a partner, saying:

“I am only a 6 percent shareholder in the company. We bought the land on which we built the dormitory from the state through a public tender. We also fulfilled the conditions of the incentive. As a result, the state gave us the right to use the land for 49 years. First we ran the dormitory, and then KYK rented it from us. Now it is run as a state dormitory. The rent that KYK pays every month is distributed to the company's shareholders. Our hostel is the best hostel in Gümüşhane. We have invested in our hometown.”

