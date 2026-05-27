Business owners to cut 14–38 million jobs: Labour under pressure from the oil crisis

Melisa Ay

The US-Israeli aggression directed at Iran and the countermeasures from Tehran have triggered a crisis, particularly in the energy and raw materials markets. The cost of US-Israeli imperialist aggression will also be borne by workers.

Workers face the risk of millions of jobs being wiped out as employers across the globe further plunder workers’ incomes.

International Labour Organisation (ILO) technical note identifies that job losses worldwide will cause a severe shock. In its technical note, which scientifically models the potential effects of a conflict-induced oil shock scenario on the labour force, the ILO has highlighted the new threat facing workers.

TRILLION-DOLLAR LOSS IN LABOUR INCOME

Although the ILO analysis notes that the concrete effects of a potential energy crisis on the labour force will take time to materialise, it lists projections based on a scenario where oil prices rise by approximately 50% above the January–February 2026 average.

According to the study, the energy shock could lead to a 0.5% decline in working hours in 2026 and a 1.1% decline in 2027, which could equate to the loss of 14 million full-time jobs initially, followed by 38 million. The ILO found that under the same scenarios, real labour income could fall by between 1.1% and 3%, which could result in a loss of approximately $1.1 trillion to $3 trillion in labour income.

Under the same scenario, if the unemployment rate were to rise by 0.1% in 2026 and 0.5% in 2027, the number of unemployed could increase by 5 million in 2026 and 20 million in 2027. The potential impact of unemployment poses the highest risk in regions closest to Gulf energy flows and energy-intensive supply chains, with the Arab States and Asia-Pacific emerging as the regions most likely to be affected.

The report states: “To prevent a temporary energy shock from turning into a longer-term decline in decent work, greater focus is needed on labour incomes and business resilience.”

It was found that sectors with the highest direct dependence on oil and energy would bear the brunt of the impact, with air transport leading the way with a 15.9% increase in unemployment, followed by road transport with a 9% increase, maritime transport with a 7.9% increase, and the manufacture of chemical products with a 5.8% increase.

Overall, 14.9% of all sectors examined were classified as high-risk. Furthermore, in regional countries dependent on tourism expenditure, sectors such as accommodation, food and entertainment were also calculated to have higher risk levels.

In Gulf countries where the economy relies on migrant labour, it was found that for every 1% of local unemployment, there was a 4% rise in migrant unemployment.

THE ENERGY CRUNCH IN THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR

Turkey also has the potential to be affected by the crisis. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the sector with the highest energy consumption is the ‘manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products’ sector, which includes the production of materials such as glass, ceramics, cement and bricks.

The primary energy sources for this sector are oil (32.7% of total consumption) and natural gas (18.2%). Across the entire industrial sector, oil accounts for 14% of total energy consumption, making it the third-largest energy source.

Whilst this product is also used to a significant extent in the metal industry, the state of the raw material supply chain—not just energy—has already become a major concern for employers across the industry as a whole.

In the textile sector, which has failed to overcome the crisis and attributes the blame to ‘labour costs’, petrochemical inputs such as PTA and MEG required for polyester production are 100% indexed to oil prices.

According to data from March–April 2026, the surge in oil prices has pushed up polyester prices by between 15% and 30% in some regions. As a knock-on effect, cotton prices have also jumped by 18.5% worldwide. The 31% increase in fertiliser prices also has the potential to affect all sectors.

In the clothing and textiles sector—where contract manufacturing is by far the most prevalent in the country—employers, who have long complained about labour costs rather than inputs such as yarn and fabric, now face the risk that rising costs could lead to a faster reduction in the workforce.

The volatile trend in input costs is leading employers, who are reluctant to compromise on profits, to once again target ‘labour costs’ as their primary focus.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Patronlar 14-38 milyon işi yok edecek: Emeğe petrol sınavı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 27, 2026.