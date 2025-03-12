Call for boycott of the Parliament: Do not be complicit in the climate change law

BirGün/ANKARA

Twelve organizations have called for a boycott of the Climate Bill currently being debated in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

In a joint statement, the Social Rights Association, 350 Ankara, Anıtpark Forum, Fulya Neighborhood Neighbor Solidarity Network, Burgazada Forest Volunteers Platform, Bartın Platform, Bartın Education and Culture Association, Şahintepe Housing Rights Assembly, Justice Solidarity, İmrahor Yavuz Selim Housing Rights Assembly, Gaziosmanpaşa Yıldıztabya Housing Rights Assembly, and the Ecology Working Group of Halkevleri emphasized that the bill does not aim to protect the climate but rather to alter it.

The statement pointed out that the bill was drafted based on the recommendations and guidance of domestic and foreign capital groups, stating: "Can a law that lacks science, society, and nature truly be called a climate law? Can a bill that fails to impose restrictions on coal, oil, and gas consumption—on the contrary, even incentivizes them—while prolonging the lifespan of asphalt and concrete policies, be considered a climate law? Can a law with no targets, one that ignores scientific facts, sustains the financial interests of those altering the climate, and allows them to profit from climate change, be called a climate law? The fingerprints of those who threaten our future are all over this bill!"

Source: Meclis’e boykot çağrısı: İklimi değiştirme kanununa ortak olmayın