Call for solidarity from the public against those targeting our reporter Toprak

BirGün reporter Sarya Toprak was systematically targeted by Yeni Akit columnist Zekeriya Say following her reports on the Gülistan Doku case; her father, Hasan Toprak, a 30-year public sector worker serving as deputy director at an institution under the Bursa Provincial Directorate of Family and Social Services, was suspended from his post.

BirGün announced that a criminal complaint would be filed regarding the systematic targeting and called on the public and media workers to show solidarity. A meeting will be held tomorrow (Tuesday 12 May) at 12:00 at Çağlayan Courthouse for the criminal complaint.

‘I WILL NOT LET THIS MATTER REST’

Sarya Toprak, who has been targeted along with her family due to her journalistic activities, stated: “Journalists are being silenced through arrests and detentions,” and added:

“The Gülistan Doku case laid bare how a woman’s murder was covered up, whilst it was said, ‘Let the trail lead wherever it may.’ However, I was targeted by the pro-government press for questioning and reporting on the political connections in the Gülistan Doku case. This means they want the ‘trail’ to remain only within the framework they have drawn. This targeting did not stop at me; my family’s personal information was also exposed, and my father, a public sector worker, was suspended. This is a clear indication that the intimidation of journalists has reached a whole new level. I will not remain silent in the face of this injustice. I will exercise all my legal rights against Yeni Akit and the individual named Zekeriya Say, who have targeted me. I will not let this matter rest until my father is reinstated to the post from which he was unjustly removed."