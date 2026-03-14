Call for solidarity from university students: Both the campuses and the streets belong to us

Etki Can Bolatcan

University students’ protests against the palace regime’s repressive policies continue. Students, who are maintaining their resistance against the government’s punishments and disciplinary measures, are standing firm across the country as the anniversary of 19 March approaches.

The educational vigil launched by students in response to the suspension penalties of up to three years and investigations imposed by the Hacettepe University Rectorate on students who participated in the protests on 19 March has entered its third day. The vigil continued on its third day with press statements, halay dances and horon dances.

The vigil was visited in solidarity by the SOL Party, the Student Parents’ Association, the 100th Year Neighbourhood Solidarity Group and the Union of All Pensioners.

UNIVERSITY STUDENTS MARCHED TO BEYTEPE

Students from METU, Ankara University and Bilkent University marched from Beytepe Metro station to the sit-in site to show their support for Hacettepe University students.

Speaking during the statements made following the march, ODTÜ student Doğa said, “Since 19 March, the Hacettepe Rectorate has been attempting to intimidate students by opening nearly 30 investigations per person against hundreds of students; it refuses to recognise even its own fabricated regulations and is usurping students’ right to education by inventing so-called crimes.”

Stating that they would continue the struggle until the unlawful disciplinary actions were withdrawn, Doğa added, “We stand with our fellow Hacettepe students against the unlawful investigations opened by treating the organisation of 1 May forums in the lecture theatre where the name of Ali İsmail Korkmaz who was killed during the Gezi Uprising is kept alive, the criticism of trustees and the Campus Security Unit, as criminal acts.”

Speaking on behalf of Ankara University students at the protest, Gizem said, “Last year, during the 19 March youth uprising, we first took over our campuses, then spilled out from them to fill the streets.

Our fellow students at Hacettepe, who stood up for their rights and their future alongside us, were given suspension penalties by the university administration. Together, we filled the squares in Tandoğan, Beytepe, ODTÜ and Kızılay; together, we stood up for our rights. Just as we did last year, we will not leave our fellow students in the lurch,” she said.

Recalling the rights violations during the 19 March period, Gizem added, “Using the march we organised in Tandoğan against the futureless existence imposed on us students by the authorities as a pretext, we, the students of Ankara University, were detained through torture and home raids; we were subjected to the torture of strip searches. Just as we went out the very next day to fill the campuses and squares once more, we will stand firm against those trying to intimidate us with expulsions and continue to fill our campuses,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Bilkent University students, Evrim said, “Today, we have brought greetings from our Bilkent classmates to our Hacettepe friends who were expelled from their universities on 19 March for defending their schools and their future.”

ALL THE WAY TO HACETTEPE

“This dirty alliance, which seeks to turn our universities into police stations with police barricades at the gates, harassment by the Special Security Forces (ÖGB) within, and shadowy groups backed by the AKP regime lurking in the background, fears nothing more than students standing shoulder to shoulder and saying ‘enough is enough’,” said Evrim, adding, “Our struggle will continue until every friend whose right to education has been violated returns to their desks, and these unlawful penalties are revoked, our struggle will continue. We are once again proclaiming that our friends, with whom we march shoulder to shoulder, are not alone, and that this fight is all of our fight. We will hold the AKP to account,” she said.

Students from universities such as ODTÜ, Ankara, Bilkent and TED University, as well as from many other cities, came to support the vigil. Students from Istanbul, Mersin, Boğaziçi, Yıldız Technical, Trakya, Karadeniz Technical and Bakırçay Universities also spoke during the statement. The importance of the united student struggle was emphasised.

Following the protest, it was announced that the vigil would continue over the weekend, and a message from Ali İsmail Korkmaz’s mother, Emel Korkmaz, addressed to Hacettepe students was read out. In her message, Emel Korkmaz said, “They did not allow my son to complete his education; I am supporting the young people of Hacettepe so that they can complete theirs. My dear ones, I am with you,” thereby offering her support to the students.

CONFIDENTIAL INVITATION FROM THE VICE-CHANCELLOR TO STUDENTS

The Vice-Chancellor’s Office of Istanbul University sent a message to students today announcing an event to be held at the university. It was suggested that the message, which contained no further details about the event, was related to President Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Istanbul University tomorrow.

According to the claim, Erdoğan will visit the Beyazıt Campus of Istanbul University as part of the event.

Whilst no official statement has been made regarding the programme, the Rector’s Office sent a message to students stating: “Due to the event to be held at the Beyazıt Campus on Saturday 14 March, vehicle access to the campus will not be permitted, and general entry will not be allowed; only invited guests will be admitted.

Vehicles on campus must be removed by 17:00 on Friday 13 March. We hereby strongly announce that our campus will be closed to the general public on Saturday.”

Whilst the fact that tomorrow’s event will be closed to the public has drawn attention, the omission of Erdoğan’s name has been interpreted as a sign of concern over potential student backlash. Furthermore, students in Istanbul have reported seeing a large number of security barriers brought onto the campus.

NEITHER ALİ İSMAİL NOR OUR FRIENDS CAN BE TAKEN FROM US

Students at İzmir Dokuz Eylül University also formed a human wall in memory of Ali İsmail Korkmaz, who was killed during the Gezi protests. The wall, featuring a silhouette of Ali İsmail Korkmaz, bore the inscription: “We will build the free world of his dreams.”

The students also issued a press statement regarding the students expelled from Hacettepe University. A female student speaking at the press conference at Dokuz Eylül University said:

“They want to declare us guilty for commemorating Ali İsmail Korkmaz in the protest areas. We know we are not guilty. By declaring us guilty and expelling us from the campus, they aim to prevent us from continuing our struggle. We, however, began our protest by saying, ‘You are mistaken; our struggle will not end, even if they suspend us for three or five years or remove us from the protest sites.’ With the strength we draw from our friends who have responded to our protest and turned their own campuses into protest sites alongside us, and from the struggle itself, we will remain here until the suspension decision is withdrawn. We, too, will continue our vigil at Dokuz Eylül until the expulsion decision is withdrawn. They cannot remove either Ali İsmail or our friends from the struggle. Ali İsmail is our classmate, our friend at Hacettepe, our friend in the squares, and they will not be able to tear them away from us.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Üniversite öğrencilerinden dayanışma çağrısı: Okullar da sokaklar da bizim, published in BirGün newspaper on March 14, 2026.