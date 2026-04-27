Call from the LEFT Party: Let’s defend secularism against the darkness

News Centre

The trial of 6 LEFT Party members, held under house arrest on the grounds of hanging a banner reading ‘Secular Revolutionary Democratic Republic Against Sharia, Fascism, and Darkness’, will be held tomorrow. For the LEFT Party members, who will be tried with a requested prison sentence of nearly 30 years in total, the party's Istanbul Provincial Organisation held a press statement on Kirazlı Street in Küçükçekmece, where the trial will take place. In the statement, it was said, "Defending secularism, which is guaranteed in the Constitution, is not a crime."

In Küçükçekmece, Istanbul, the trial of 6 LEFT Party members, who were detained three months ago for hanging a banner reading ‘Secular Revolutionary Democratic Republic Against Sharia, Fascism, and Darkness’ and have been held under house arrest since then, is beginning. The LEFT Party Istanbul Provincial Organisation called for participation in the trial to be held at the Küçükçekmece Courthouse on 28 April. The statement, read by Küçükçekmece District Spokesperson Tefik Atam, included the following expressions: "Defending secularism, which is guaranteed in the Constitution, is not a crime. What is a crime is to oppress society, restrict freedoms, and target different lifestyles by making the beliefs and values of the people a tool of politics." In the statement, a call was made: "We call on our people to come to the Küçükçekmece Courthouse at 12:30 on Tuesday, 28 April, to stand in solidarity with our friends and to defend secularism and our future together."

PRECONDITION FOR A FAIR LIFE

Party members also held a press statement in Küçükçekmece yesterday. The statement included the following expressions:

“The reason our friends are being tried is, in reality, that they defended secularism against this order of oppression and the efforts to make reactionary policies permanent in the country. Defending secularism, which is guaranteed in the Constitution, is not a crime. What is a crime is to oppress society, restrict freedoms, and target different lifestyles by making the beliefs and values of the people a tool of politics. The struggle for secularism is directly a struggle for life itself. It is a struggle waged against the transport of wars, sectarian conflicts, and reactionary darkness which have been fueled by imperialist interventions for years along with the Great Middle East Project into our country.

Today in Turkey, secularism has become the most fundamental guarantee of democracy against a management approach where all powers are concentrated in one man, nourished by longings for Sharia and the Caliphate. In this order where poverty deepens, income injustice increases, and public resources are plundered, the culture of allegiance imposed through religious references aims to make this injustice invisible. However, secularism is a precondition for an order in favour of labour, for our citizenship rights, and for a fair life.

Therefore, the struggle for secularism is also the struggle of labour, justice, and equality against the order of exploitation established under the guise of religion. However, we know that the bright future of this country will rise in the hands of those who amplify this voice. For this reason, we call on all social opposition forces, labour and democracy organisations, women, youth, and our people to come to the Küçükçekmece Courthouse at 12:30 on Tuesday, 28 April, to stand in solidarity with our friends and to defend secularism and our future together.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SOL Parti'den dayanışma çağrısı:Karanlığa karşı laikliği savunalım, published in BirGün newspaper on April 27, 2026.