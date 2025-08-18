Capital wants it, Ministry of Education delivers

Deniz Güngör

The Ministry of National Education (MEB) continues to open Vocational Training Centers (MESEM) in organized industrial zones (OSB) in line with the demands of capital, thereby legitimizing child labor.

The latest example of this occurred in İzmir.

According to the protocol signed between the Bayraklı District National Education Directorate, the İzmir Atatürk Organized Industrial Zone (İEOSB), the Kemalpaşa Organized Industrial Zone (KOSBİ), and the Çiğli MESEM, Bornova MESEM, and Kemalpaşa MESEM, the MESEM centers will be established in the İEOSB and KOSBİ zones.

Speaking after the signing of the protocol, Cem İnam, Deputy Chairman of the İzmir Atatürk Organized Industrial Zone (İAOSB), claimed that “MESEMs are the right solution and the right model for the intermediate workforce problem.” İmam added, “OSBs are the ideal environment for this task; there is no informality, and in terms of occupational health and safety, they are in a much better condition than many other environments. OSBs are tailor-made for this purpose. We are ready to do our part.”

THEY ARE SPREADING WHEN THEY SHOULD BE CLOSED

Pointing out that the Ministry of National Education is acting in line with the demands of capital, Barış Uluocak, President of the Istanbul Branch No. 1 of Education Union (Eğitim Sen), said, "Turkey is a country with an intense need for intermediate personnel in line with the role assigned to it in the international capitalist system.

MESEMs serve as a free labor force for employers in this regard. Hundreds of thousands of children who should be in formal education are being exploited in MESEMs at no cost to employers, in line with the needs of capital."

Recalling that approximately 12 children working under the MESEM program lost their lives in workplace accidents over the past year, Uluocak said, “While MESEMs should be closed immediately, this practice is being expanded through new projects. The fact that the Ministry of National Education is feeding the capital's appetite for free labor is unacceptable. Young people, children, and their families, who are trapped in poverty and a lack of future prospects, are being forced into MESEMs. MESEM children, who are seen as a perfect fit for employers, represent a future trapped in poverty."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sermaye istiyor MEB yapıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on August 18, 2025.