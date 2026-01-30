Capitalism has run its course: Turkey is experiencing a systemic crisis

Havva Gümüşkaya

The world economy has been going through a seemingly endless period of “long depression” since 2008. Turkey, meanwhile, is being dragged from one crisis to another in a process intertwined with the government's unique political choices. A crisis is unfolding in which wages are decreasing, pensioners are forced to “get by” on monthly payments below the poverty line, and young people's futures are being mortgaged.

We spoke with economist E. Ahmet Tonak, who continues his work in the United States, about the definition of the crisis, the imposition of harsh austerity measures, the silence of the trade union movement, and the class basis of inflation.

Dismissing the rhetoric that the harsh measures are necessary to overcome the crisis as nonsense, Tonak said, "The term “harsh” means “we need to exploit you more, so sit where you are”. Therefore, the most accurate response to this question would be to adapt Marx's succinct slogan to this situation: “Workers have nothing to lose but their chains; keep your austere measures.” Tonak also warned that the threat of hyperinflation could resurface as elections approach.

When you say ‘the crisis of capitalism,’ what do you think the real crisis is? Is it a crisis of profitability, insufficient demand, financialisation, or ecological limits? Which is the determining factor?

Many different circles distort the issue and make it incomprehensible from this most sensitive fundamental point.

First of all, let's establish this. This question should be addressed in terms of explaining the crisis in the world economy. The economic turmoil experienced by individual countries, such as Turkey, must be addressed separately, based on more concrete factors.

Insufficient demand is a derivative problem. When the crisis begins and capitalist investment activities decline, demand shrinks in all markets in a chain reaction. New machinery purchases decline, new worker recruitment slows down, and even layoffs begin in various sectors, resulting in a significant drop in consumer demand, etc. Since every crisis is inevitably accompanied by insufficient demand, many present this correlation as causality. On this basis, they argue that wage increases in the midst of the crisis will solve it. The result is, at best, the adoption of a reformist trade union policy and, at worst, socialists spending their lives explaining to the capitalist class that the crisis will disappear if distribution is corrected, thus serving their own interests.

“Financialisation” is actually an explanation that arose as a result of characterising a phenomenon seen in all crises as a specific historical change attributed to the last long crisis. In every major crisis, capital tries to stay afloat by borrowing.

The credit system can create new money, stock markets can generate what Marx called “fictitious capital”, a financial bubble with no real basis, and state policies can increase the money supply, particularly as a result of loose monetary policies that tend to increase the money supply. Therefore, when a deep and protracted crisis begins, the capitalist economy encounters what Marx called ‘excessive credit’.

In crises, money and commodities become separated, and money increasingly generates profit through more money. New digital technologies, the integration of world stock markets, the freedom gained by capital movements, and new financial instruments and areas have inflated the financial sectors of the economy. This gives the economy a certain unhealthy and unfounded vitality. In other words, we can speak of a phenomenon called financialisation, but this is also a result of the crisis.

THE CRISIS OF THE FUTURE: ECOLOGICAL LIMITS

The main issue is what you refer to as ‘ecological limits’. Here, the risk arises that we are moving away from providing a foundation that will sustain a level of prosperity that a portion of humanity has achieved, while a much larger portion remains far below it. But this is not the cause of the current crisis. It could be the cause of a major human crisis in the future. As it becomes an increasingly important part of the crisis, it will loom as a massive problem before humanity, but in reality, this problem is an expression of capital treating nature like a rag in its own reproduction and thus destroying the productive forces on a historical scale. Ultimately, it is part of the underlying problem behind major crises.

The main reason for the major crisis we are experiencing today on a global scale, or depression or recession, is the decline in the rate of profit as a result of the rise in the “dead tools-living labour ratio” of capital's organic composition. This is not merely a theoretical proposition.

For more than half a century, Marxists have empirically demonstrated through measurements how this decline has been experienced concretely in individual countries and on a global scale. Our work also falls within this new field of research that has emerged in Marxist theory. Our book, co-authored with Anwar Shaikh, “Measuring the Wealth of Nations: The Political Economy of National Accounts”, was published by Yordam Kitap.

The slightly more complex aspect of the matter is that while capital resolved the crises it created in the 19th century more or less regularly through the activation of economic mechanisms, this possibility began to evaporate from the 20th century onwards. Capitalism can no longer cope with the productive forces it has created in its own historical development. The reason for this is that production is carried out on a very large scale, with very close relationships between all sectors, making each one dependent on the other; production in all sectors is increasingly becoming global; productive forces have long since transcended national borders; in short, the massive socialisation of productive forces requires central planning. However, the logic of capital's private ownership keeps production decision-making processes fragmented, meaning they cannot be planned from a single centre. In other words, the current major crisis is also the result of capitalist production having historically reached its end.

It would be a grave mistake to view the concepts of ‘polycrisis’ or ‘multiple crisis,’ which are currently circulating as if they were major innovations, as an explanation of the current world situation. Marx stated clearly in his own time: Every economic crisis reveals all the contradictions inherent in the economy and imposes their resolution. This does not mean that all of these are the primary causes of the crisis and must be resolved with the same urgency. The ‘multiple crisis’ framework, in a sense, brings together countless important and insignificant factors and acts as an obstacle to the younger generation understanding the essence of the matter, namely the historical contradiction of the capitalist mode of production.

In this context, let me touch on one final point: a new approach known in bourgeois scientific circles as ‘collapsology’ is also finding an audience based on doom-mongering. The main difference between this theory and the ‘multiple crisis’ perspective is its tendency to create even more radical panic. Otherwise, it has no merit other than confusing people about what to do in response to the crisis with various scenarios.

REGIME CRISIS

So, is the crisis a temporary downturn or a regime crisis? If so, in which areas is the regime stalling?

Since you use the term “regime crisis”, you are now referring to Turkey's current situation, which is fuelled by the global crisis but also involves factors specific to us. If, however, we are still talking about the economic crisis in terms of its main global trends, I would answer this question by saying that it is not merely a “periodic fluctuation” but a “crisis of the system”. But since you mention the regime, you are talking about the new regime established by the AKP.

Regarding the problems of the regime, the contribution of the economy, the slowdown and even contraction tendencies created in Turkey by the crisis of global proportions, the AKP government's attempt to overcome this with the ‘excessive credit’ and ‘cheap money’ policy methods we mentioned when analysing the global crisis, and the economy's enslavement to the high inflation spiral of the 1970s and 1980s. Behind this lies Erdoğan's concern that a stagnant economy, characterised by shrinking demand, widespread unemployment and a lack of momentum, would lead to electoral defeat.

The spiral the economy has entered since 2019 is the result of this. To determine whether this constitutes a crisis for the regime, it is necessary to factor in international and region-specific political factors, as well as a series of political and ideological issues unique to Turkey.

THE THREAT OF HYPERINFLATION

When defining the source of inflation, terms such as “cost/supply shock” and “profit-driven inflation” are used. How do you interpret the transformation of inflation in recent years?

Personally, I am opposed to using explanations that sound technical, such as “cost/supply shock” or “profit-driven inflation”, to justify the “there's nothing we can do about it” defence.

Disruptions in international trade during the COVID pandemic brought these terms back into frequent use. The most senseless of these was ’seller inflation’. What is meant here is capitalist companies raising their prices to further increase their profits, using partial cost increases as an excuse, thereby fuelling inflation. Note that this term avoids calling companies that produce solely for profit capitalist, instead opting for the ambiguous term “seller”.

Calculating that there would be no elections for four years starting in March 2024, Erdoğan finally persuaded Mehmet Şimşek to put the economy, which had been disrupted by cheap money policy, back on a standard path. But they couldn't do it. They couldn't fix an economy that had gone off the rails and become dependent on inflation. One (Şimşek) had his eyes on the ground, the other (Erdoğan) had his eyes on the sky. In the end, it was TÜİK that brought down inflation.

As the elections approach, I predict that things will loosen up even more, and the danger of hyperinflation could re-emerge.

IT IS NOT THE ECONOMY BUT THE WORKING CLASS THAT IS IN CRISIS

What do you think is at the core of the crisis in Turkey? The low wage strategy, the construction/debt model, the exchange rate regime, the production structure?

In the context of the “regime crisis”, I briefly touched on this issue and said that Turkey is essentially in a crisis of order that is fuelled by the global crisis but also includes local factors. The economy's progress along a distorted path and the impoverishment of workers and pensioners is not merely an “economic crisis”. Therefore, it is not the economy growing at a rate of 4% or 5% per year that is in crisis, but the working class and the poor, whose real income and purchasing power are constantly declining.

On the other hand, we must be prepared for the major dangers we will face in the near future, partly due to the impact of the global crisis we call the Third Great Depression, which has been ongoing since 2008. It is difficult to predict what kind of economic and political developments will trigger such widespread and prolonged crises again and what they will lead to. However, it is useful to bear in mind that the turbulent period we are experiencing could create such triggering factors at any moment.

So, why does the discourse of “labour costs” always come to the fore during times of crisis?

There are two reasons for this. The first is related to the nature of capitalism and the profit-driven nature of production: newly created value (a concept that has become a buzzword in the form of “added value”) is distributed as profit to capitalists and as wages to workers. During Turkey's period of high inflation, the way to avoid increasing workers' wages and keep profit margins high is to emphasise “labour costs” as the cause of inflation.

Secondly, the media, controlled by capital and power, works tirelessly to spread this emphasis. In short, it is the duty of the opposition media to remind us that the emphasis on ‘labour costs’ is not an explanation but bourgeois propaganda.

THE WEAKNESS OF THE TRADE UNION MOVEMENT

How does the weakness of the trade union movement affect the course of the crisis?

12 September broke the back of the trade union movement, and the movement has not been able to recover since that day. Furthermore, the government makes ample use of the legacy of 12 September, such as the advantages gained by employers through unionisation procedures, the ban on strikes, and police/gendarmerie pressure during resistance. Pro-government trade unionism took over, and Türk-İş became captive due to the fear created by the dictatorship.

Of course, it would be incorrect to treat the weakness of the trade union movement as a factor independent of the socialists. The fact that socialists, even parties claiming to be pro-working class, have largely abandoned the trade union field, with a few exceptions, has contributed to this outcome. Given this situation, we see that trade unions are unable to make the workers' voices heard sufficiently even in the most critical struggles, such as those against poverty and low wages, and are unable to tip the balance in favour of the working class.

Finally, what is your answer to the statement “bitter remedies are inevitable in the short term”?

The phrase “bitter remedies” in particular is nonsense that should not be taken seriously. The issue here is not the “short” or “long term” but the nature of the imposed economic policies referred to as remedies. The term “bitter” also means “we need to exploit you more, so sit where you are”. Therefore, the most appropriate response to this question would be to adapt Marx's pithy slogan to the situation: “The workers have nothing to lose but their chains; let your bitter remedy be yours”.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kapitalizm miadını doldurdu: Türkiye’de düzen krizi yaşanıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 30, 2026.