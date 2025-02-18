Capital’s new move in the hazelnut sector: Public offering!

Orhan SARIBAL - Agricultural Engineer, CHP Bursa MP, PM Member

By far the world's leading producer and exporter of hazelnuts, Turkey accounts for 70 percent of the world's hazelnut production. Hazelnut, the product that provides the highest foreign currency inflow in Turkey's agricultural exports, is the source of livelihood for 400 thousand farmers in 14 provinces, especially in the Black Sea region.

In the 12-month period of 2024, hazelnuts ranked first in the list of products that stand out in exports with an increase of 41.4%. 2.6 billion dollars in foreign currency was obtained from 323 thousand tons of hazelnut exports. In 2025, it is estimated that 325-330 thousand tons of hazelnuts will be exported and an income of 2 billion 800 million dollars will be obtained.

Yet, despite such a highly valuable and strategic product, hazelnut farmers have been struggling for years. Especially during the AKP's 23 years in power, hazelnut farmers have been abandoned to the mercy of the free market with intentional policies. Balsu Gıda's IPO process and its upcoming investment in Chile is one of the most recent and striking examples of this global change.

FUNDING FROM THE STOCK EXCHANGE

Balsu Gıda, owned by Cüneyd Zapsu, one of AKP's founders and a former advisor to Erdoğan, is the second largest player in the hazelnut market after Italian Ferrero. Balsu Gıda collected bids for its public offering on February 12-14, 2025 at a fixed price of 17.57 TL per share. The public offering, in which shares with a total nominal value of 278 million TL were offered for sale, is targeted to be approximately 4.9 billion TL in size. The company invested in the production of activated carbon from hazelnut shells and energy production with an incentive of 3.06 billion TL in 2023. In 2023, the company purchased land in Retiro, Chile, to build a hazelnut processing plant. This facility is planned to be completed in 2026 and reach an annual processing capacity of 23 thousand tons. This time, Balsu Gıda will raise the funds it needs from the stock exchange, not the banks.

Balsu aims to solidify its position in the global market by establishing a production and production infrastructure in Chile. So, what will this mean for Turkish farmers? On the contrary, it will make it even more difficult for hazelnut farmers in Turkey.

FARMERS ARE SLAVES ON THEIR OWN LAND

Hazelnut farmers in Turkey have already been abandoned to the mercy of the free market for years. The liquidation of Fiskobirlik in 2006 led to the hazelnut farmers being held hostage by international companies as of 2023. In 2006, the Turkish Grain Office (TMO) was given the task of purchasing hazelnuts in order to neutralize Fiskobirlik, and three years later, the “New Hazelnut Strategy” was put into practice and field-based income subsidies were introduced. In 2012, the subsidy was 150 TL per decare, in 2013 it was 160 TL, in 2014 it was 170 TL, and in 2023 it continued to be 170 TL. In other words, this subsidy has not been updated for 11 years. In 2014, the value of this subsidy, which was 77 dollars in foreign currency, dropped to 7 dollars in 2023.

Hazelnuts are becoming more and more under the control of monopolist companies. The Italian company Ferrero, one of the four largest chocolate producers in the world, bought Turkey's export champion Oltan Gıda in 2014 and renamed the company “Ferrero Hazelnut”. Ferrero has reached 50 thousand hazelnut farmers (23 percent of all farmers) on 100 thousand hectares (14 percent of all hazelnut areas) with the program it has been carrying out under the name of valued agriculture for 10 years. Ferrero's goal was to liquidate the small farmers growing hazelnuts in the Black Sea region and create large businesses affiliated to itself. Ferrero still holds contracts with 10 thousand farmers.

THE BOSSES GET WHAT THEY WANT

Since the agricultural policy of the state is free-market based, the companies get their way. TMO not only announces the purchase price below the cost as requested by the companies, but also does not buy enough hazelnuts, thus leaving the farmers in the hands of the companies. In 2023, in-shell hazelnut purchase prices, which cost 70 TL per kg, were announced by TMO as 84 TL for the Giresun quality and 80 TL for the Sivri quality. However, TMO's purchase amount did not exceed 1% of the hazelnuts marketed.

The game of showing high yields and suppressing the hazelnut price, repeated every year, also continues this year. The 2024/2025 season in-shell hazelnut purchase prices were determined by TMO as 130 TL/Kg for the Levant quality and 132 TL/Kg for the Giresun quality, on the basis of 50 percent shelled hazelnuts. Yet, it was demanded by many organizations that the base purchase price of hazelnut, the production cost of which is calculated as 120 TL/kg, should be announced as at least 160 TL.

When Balsu's IPO and the Chilean investment are analyzed, it is clear that the real winners are the global food monopolies. The lack of support for hazelnut farmers in Turkey and the price pressure created an environment that favored such investments. Today, billions of liras collected from IPOs are being transformed into new investment opportunities in global markets.

International corporations took control of the hazelnut sector by exploiting small farmers. The farmer has been turned into a slave of the corporations on their own land with contract farming model. As the subsidies reduced and costs rose, the farmers who could no longer make money from what they produced were forced to migrate.

Note: This interview is translated from the original article entitled Fındıkta sermayenin yeni hamlesi: Halka arz! published in BirGün newspaper on February 16, 2025.