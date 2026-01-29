‘Captain of the Stormy Sea’ commemorated at his grave: ‘His struggle lives on in the youth’

Sedat Göçmen, one of the important figures of the Turkish revolutionary movement, was commemorated at his grave by his loved ones and comrades in the first year since his passing.

The commemoration took place in front of the memorial statue sculpted by Metin Yurdanur in memory of Göçmen. Göçmen's family, friends and members of the Left Party attended the ceremony at Feriköy Cemetery.

Speaking at the commemoration, Left Party spokesperson Deniz Demirdöğen highlighted Göçmen's pioneering role in the struggle for revolution and socialism. Recalling the mass farewell held in Şişli last year, Demirdöğen emphasised that Sedat Göçmen had worked tirelessly across the country, from Ankara to the Black Sea.

Sedat Göçmen, one of the leading figures of the Devrimci Yolu (Revolutionary Path) movement, was laid to rest on 30 January 2025. Thousands of people from all over Turkey participated in the march organised for Göçmen from the Şişli Mosque to the Feriköy Cemetery.

Demirdöğen said: ‘Sedat Abi was always an activist in the revolutionary struggle for us. His struggle, his comradeship and his brotherhood always guided our path. If the great revolutionary resistance they created before 1980 is being revived today by young people, then they are immortal. Their struggle will continue in today's reality.’

‘HE BROUGHT REVOLUTIONARY WINDS TO THE BLACK SEA’

Yunus Işın, one of Göçmen's comrades in the struggle, recounted Göçmen's struggle in the Black Sea region in his speech. Işın said, ‘Sedat, who was at the forefront of the protests in Ankara during his university years, was the only person who could become a passenger on the stormy seas of the Black Sea. Only he could turn the Black Sea into a region swept by revolutionary winds from Zonguldak to Artvin.’

Referring to the bond Göçmen established with the masses, Işın concluded, ‘He believed in the masses being involved in the struggle from start to finish, but he was always at the forefront, our most aggressive. We have sent him off into eternity, but we will never forget him.’

Sedat Göçmen

‘A GUIDE IN THE NAME OF REVOLUTION’

Writer İlbay Kahraman, who attended the commemoration, stated that Sedat Göçmen was a guide for him. Expressing that his inability to attend the funeral due to illness caused him trauma, Kahraman said, ‘My definition is this: Friendship equals Sedat. Similarly, revolution equals Sedat. For me, he has always been a guide in the name of revolution.’

A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD

Meanwhile, the Left Party announced that a gathering to commemorate Göçmen will be held at the Maltepe Municipality Türkan Saylan Cultural Centre at 3 p.m. on Sunday, 1 February.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled "Fırtınalı Denizin Kaptanı" mezarı başında anıldı: “Mücadelesi gençlerin ellerinde”, published in BirGün newspaper on January 29, 2026.