Caretta nests under threat

Sibel Bahçetepe

In Karataş Beach in the Fethiye district of Muğla, ongoing construction work for restaurants and water parks without proper permits, as well as the destruction of the beach, have sparked growing outrage. Environmental activists claim that the construction work in the area, which is a first-degree archaeological site, is damaging the nests of loggerhead sea turtles during their nesting season, and have demanded that the work be halted immediately.

BEACHES BELONG TO THE PEOPLE

Işık Bölükbaşı, a volunteer with the Coasts Belong to the People Initiative, explained that construction work with heavy machinery continues on the beach despite the start of the sea turtle nesting season. Bölükbaşı said, “The entire process began with the diversion of the Karataş River. The reason given was that a resident's home was flooded during a flood, and they filed a complaint. They hastily changed the river's course without making any changes to the urban planning map.”

Reminding that the area is a first-degree archaeological site and has a zoning plan, Bölükbaşı said:

“They cannot carry out such operations in a place with a zoning plan. If it were a place without a zoning plan, these could have been done with a commission decision. This is also a nesting area for loggerhead sea turtles. It has a long beach. There is constant damage in the area where loggerhead sea turtles are present. Constant gravel screening, sand levelling, sand dumping—everything is being done. The first-degree archaeological site has been destroyed. Sunbeds have been placed in the areas behind the beach, which should belong to the public, where there are also green areas.”

Bölükbaşı, who stated that the work began in December 2024 and that a DSİ sign was placed within a week, continued:

“We made a press statement in front of the DSİ. We visited and asked, “What is this?” The response from CİMER was, “We didn't do it.” Some people there gave absurd answers about sand dumping, like, ‘We removed the pebbles so the turtles could dig more easily.’ This was a public place. It will also be closed to the public. When you go to the area, you only deal with so-called security guards. They have also divided the sea and put a security booth there. When you ask, ‘Where can we go into the sea?’ they say, ‘Here.’ They left a small area. In fact, a private beach is being created for the hotels. We took this issue to court and filed a criminal complaint. A restaurant and aquapark were built in front of the hotel, which is also included in the project. They are carrying out illegal construction work on public land without a development plan. A section of this area was leased by MUÇEV three years ago. They sublet it to a subsidiary company, and the person who leased it from MUÇEV was again Hasan Özyer.”

∗∗∗

THEY ARE FLATTENING THE BEACH WITH A ROLLER

Environmental activists, who noted that the nesting period for loggerhead sea turtles is between 15 May and 15 October and that people should not step on the beach between 8:00 PM and 8:00 AM, said, ‘But they flattened the area with a bulldozer.’

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Caretta yuvaları tehdit altında, published in BirGün newspaper on May 29, 2025.