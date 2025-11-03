Cartels make workers pay the price

As the capitalist-imperialist system tries to overcome its crisis through new wars and conflicts, the burden of neoliberal policies falls on workers. Across the world, global corporations are dismissing tens of thousands of workers, citing “efficiency”, “economic crisis”, and the spread of AI-based automation. According to Anadolu Agency, monopolies such as GM, Amazon, UPS, and Nestle from the US to Europe have announced mass layoffs. It is noted that this wave is expected to grow further.

GM: THOUSANDS OF WORKERS TO BE LAID OFF

US automotive cartel General Motors (GM) is downsizing as demand for electric vehicles remains lower than expected. The company will dismiss thousands of workers at plants where production has been reduced. According to the statement, 1,700 workers in Michigan, 550 in Ohio, and 1,200 in Detroit will be dismissed. In Tennessee, 710 workers will be temporarily laid off.

UPS: 48,000 JOBS CUT

US-based logistics company UPS, which announced its third-quarter results this week, reported that its operational workforce has been reduced by around 34,000. It stated that a further 14,000 people were dismissed recently under the pretext of efficiency and automation. Thus, UPS has terminated a total of 48,000 jobs so far this year.

AMAZON: 14,000 JOBS TO GO

US technology company Amazon announced last week that it would make certain organisational changes across the company. It stated that while some areas would shrink and others expand, overall it would cut around 14,000 corporate positions to increase efficiency.

INTEL: 24,000 WORKERS TO BE DISMISSED

US chipmaker Intel announced months ago that it would part ways with 24,000 employees by the end of the year, cancel projects in Germany, Poland, and Costa Rica, and restructure its production capacity based on demand.

NESTLE: 16,000 JOB CUTS

Swiss food and beverage monopoly Nestle announced that it plans to lay off 16,000 employees worldwide within two years as part of a cost-reduction programme.

ACCENTURE: 11,000 WORKERS TO PAY THE PRICE

Ireland-based IT services and management consultancy company Accenture decided to restructure due to the rapid integration of AI into operations and slowing corporate demand. This restructuring will include the dismissal of more than 11,000 employees globally.

NOVO NORDISK: 9,000 JOBS TO BE CUT

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced that it plans to lay off 9,000 workers as part of restructuring, 5,000 of whom are expected to be based at its headquarters in Denmark.

PARAMOUNT: 1,000 JOB CUTS

Media company Paramount Skydance has started the process of dismissing around 1,000 employees. US media reports indicate that the total number may reach 2,000. The layoffs, which followed the merger between Paramount and Skydance in August, were attributed to “restructuring”.

MICROSOFT: TO DISMISS 4% OF ITS WORKFORCE

US tech monopoly Microsoft announced in July that it would dismiss around 4% of its employees. The reason given was to increase efficiency and simplify products and roles to minimise “unnecessary repetitions”. The layoffs will affect around 9,000 workers.

PwC: “DOWNSIZING” BY 5,600

London-based auditing firm PwC reduced its workforce by 5,600 in the 12-month period ending on 30 June.

SALESFORCE: 4,000 WORKERS DISMISSED

US software company Salesforce announced that it had dismissed 4,000 employees. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in a podcast in September that AI was the main reason behind the mass layoffs.

TARGET: 1,800 JOBS CUT

US retail company Target announced last week that it would lay off 1,800 employees company-wide. In a note to staff, Target executive Michael Fiddelke said this was “a necessary step to ensure progress and growth”.

KROGER: 1,000 JOB CUTS

US supermarket chain Kroger will dismiss around 1,000 corporate employees.

APPLIED MATERIALS: 4% OF STAFF TO BE LAID OFF

Applied Materials, a supplier of equipment and software for semiconductor production, announced last week that it would lay off nearly 4% of its workforce. In a note to staff, company executive Gary Dickerson stated that automation, digitalisation, and geographic shifts are redefining labour needs and skill requirements.

META: WORKERS ‘METALISED’

Meta, which owns social media monopolies such as Facebook and Instagram, will dismiss around 600 employees from its AI division.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Karteller faturayı çalışana çıkarıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on November 3, 2025.