Ceasefire reached after talks

In northern Syria’s Aleppo, clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and HTS have ended with a ceasefire. Syrian Interim Government Defence Minister Mührehef Ebu Kasra announced that an agreement had been reached with SDF Commander Mazlum Abdi on an immediate ceasefire.

“TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY”

Minister Ebu Kasra wrote on X, in a statement also shared by the ministry, “I have just met with Mr Mazlum Abdi in the capital Damascus. We have agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and military positions in northern and northeastern Syria. The implementation of this agreement will begin immediately.”

ABDI HAD GONE TO DAMASCUS

Due to the clashes, SDF leader Mazlum Abdi and a delegation travelled to Damascus to meet with HTS leader and interim government-appointed president Colani. It was reported that the US Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, was also present at the meeting. Fighting had broken out between the SDF and HTS in Aleppo and also in the Deir Hafir area.

Evaluating the clashes and the talks, journalist Doğan Cihan said, “The meeting is being held within the framework of the 10 March Agreement, with political and security issues on the agenda. The talks are being mediated by US envoy Tom Barrack. There was a two-hour clash, after which HTS units were repelled by the ‘Asayish forces’. Following the agreement reached between the Damascus government and the Kurdish administration in April, control of the Kurdish neighbourhoods in Aleppo was handed over to the internal security forces.”

SIEGE CONTINUES

Cihan noted that access to basic necessities has become increasingly difficult and the humanitarian crisis is deepening in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah, where entry and exit are largely restricted. “After two hours of intense fighting, the Internal Security Forces drove HTS and SMO elements stationed in the Assyrian neighbourhood out of the area. The operation also regained control of the strategically important Himayat Hospital. Although temporary calm has been restored in the neighbourhoods, HTS forces are reportedly continuing their attempts to encircle the area from four sides. This is worsening the humanitarian crisis, making access to essentials harder and heightening concerns for civilian safety,” he said.

PRESSURE FROM ANKARA

Cihan added: “The Democratic Syrian Forces (SDF) are not currently present in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah neighbourhoods. They withdrew from these areas in line with the April agreement. The forces providing security there now are the Asayish units responsible for internal security under the autonomous Kurdish administration. Although there are some SDF-YPG elements, the Asayish are in charge of internal affairs. When forces affiliated with the interim Syrian government restricted access to the neighbourhoods yesterday evening, residents protested and tensions escalated. Damascus forces want to seize these areas. The Damascus administration is conducting the talks under Ankara’s direction. Damascus wants the SDF to lay down arms and join its army individually, which is a demand imposed by Turkey. That’s why the 10 March agreement has long been stalled and couldn’t be implemented. The Colani administration does nothing without Ankara’s consent, and this has led to serious criticism of the Damascus government from within Syria.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Görüşme sonrası ateşkes sağlandı, published in BirGün newspaper on October 8, 2025.