Censorship of data on poverty

Mustafa Bildircin

In June 2022, the Turkey Family Support Programme, introduced by President Erdoğan, revealed the extent of poverty in Turkey once again with almost at every new data point. Data published monthly by the Ministry of Family and Social Services as of April 2023 also showed that the number of households in need of aid was increasing dramatically each month. The government, which has failed to take steps to address the now permanent poverty in Turkey, has found a solution in concealing the data.

The data for August 2023 from the Family Support Programme, which includes families suffering from extreme poverty, was announced by the Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş. Göktaş stated that the total amount of support provided to households since the programme's launch had reached 43.7 billion Turkish lira and announced that the total payments made to needy households in August amounted to 4.3 billion Turkish lira.

DATA CONCEALED

Minister Göktaş chose not to reveal the number of households covered by the Turkey Family Support Programme for August, which she has regularly announced every month since April. The concealment of data on the number of impoverished households led to comments such as, ‘The government thinks that poverty will disappear if they pretend it doesn’t exist.’

The Ministry was also found to have taken a similar measure regarding the Monthly Statistical Newsletter prepared under the coordination of the Strategy Development Presidency. It was determined that the publication of the newsletter, which had been regularly published every month since 2023 and served as ‘Turkey's poverty report card,’ had been suspended.

POVERTY IS EVIDENT

Although the Ministry censors poverty data, official figures are insufficient to cover up poverty in Turkey. The Institutional Financial Status and Expectations Report for the first half of 2025, which the Ministry of Family and Social Services is legally obliged to publish, states the following:

"The number of children whose most basic needs cannot be met by their families and who are at risk of being taken away from their families reached 171,895 as of June 2025. In Turkey, it was learned that 11,000 households are living in houses that are “uninhabitable beyond the age of the building” and that 11.8 million people are living in extreme poverty.”

CONCEALED ITEMS

Some items in the monthly newsletter, which the ministry stopped publishing and reveal the deep economic crisis in Turkey, are listed as follows:

Children whose families are unable to provide for them

Households receiving electricity subsidies

Households receiving natural gas subsidies

People receiving food aid

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yoksulluk verilerine sansür, published in BirGün newspaper on September 4, 2025.