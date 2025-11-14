Central Bank survey: Year-end inflation expectation rose

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (TCMB) released its market participants survey for November.

Participants’ consumer inflation (CPI) expectation for the end of the current year was 31.77 percent in the previous survey period and 32.20 percent in this survey period.

The 12-month ahead CPI expectation was 23.26 percent in the previous survey period and 23.49 percent in this one. The 24-month ahead expectation was 17.36 percent previously and 17.69 percent in this period.

INTEREST RATE EXPECTATIONS

Participants’ expectation for the end-of-month overnight interest rate in the BIST Repo and Reverse-Repo Market was 39.15 percent in the previous survey period and 39.35 percent in this one. The expectation for the TCMB policy rate at the December Monetary Policy Committee meeting was 38.28 percent in this survey period.

SLIGHT FALL IN DOLLAR/TL EXPECTATION

Participants’ year-end exchange rate (US Dollar/TL) expectation was 43.56 TL in the previous survey period and 43.42 TL in this one. The 12-month ahead exchange rate expectation was 49.75 TL previously and 50.62 TL in this survey period.

Participants’ GDP growth expectation for 2025 was 3.3 percent in the previous survey period and 3.4 percent in this one. The GDP growth expectation for 2026 remained 3.8 percent in both survey periods.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Merkez Bankası anketi: Yıl sonu enflasyon beklentisi yükseldi!, published in BirGün newspaper on November 14, 2025.