Cheap rooms for pensioners, luxury facilities for the mufti

Mustafa Bildircin

The five-star hotel meetings that came to the agenda during Ali Erbaş's term at the Presidency of Religious Affairs continued during Safi Arpaguş's term. It was learned that the Presidency of Religious Affairs administration, taking advantage of the mid-term break, gathered with 81 provincial muftis at the Ministry of Justice's luxury facility with a sea view in Aksu, Antalya.

It was stated that the meeting, which the Presidency of Religious Affairs would hold at the ‘five-star hotel concept’ facility, would begin on 25 January and end on 27 January. It was claimed that many muftis had brought their families to Antalya for the meeting.

OPEN BUFFET

Recalling the Presidency of Religious Affairs' sermons on ‘waste at the open buffet,’ sources from the presidency emphasised that the facility in Antalya offers open buffet service, stating, "Citizens are told to “be patient and give thanks”. They themselves enjoy five-star open buffet hotels in Medina and Antalya. This situation is the most concrete example of the saying, “They fear not God and are not ashamed of people”."

30,000 TL PER PERSON

Noting that the Religious Affairs house in Ankara has 56 rooms and a capacity of 108 beds, presidential sources said, ‘There is sufficient capacity in Ankara for 81 provincial muftis.’ Presidential sources, who argued that the three-day meeting in Antalya could cost approximately £30,000 per person, including accommodation, transportation and per diem, said:

"More than a hundred officials will attend the meeting, including 81 provincial muftis, deputy chairmen, general managers and unit heads. The cost, together with the announced facility prices, will approach £3 million.

The Directorate of Religious Affairs has training centres and specialised centres in more than twenty cities where meetings will be held. There are Directorate of Religious Affairs houses in Ankara and Istanbul. Ali Erbaş was addicted to luxury. He lived in paradise during his tenure at the Directorate of Religious Affairs. But he took the rights of millions, drowned in the rights of the people and the public, and left without even being able to obtain forgiveness.

Safi Bey also saw luxury and tasted it. Expenses and five-star hotels were at his disposal. We had high hopes for the new president. But both he and his team will bring the Religious Affairs to its knees."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emekliye ucuz oda, müftüye lüks tesis, published in BirGün newspaper on January 26, 2026.