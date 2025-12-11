Child abuse scandal at the Turkish Grand National Assembly: ‘Everyone knew everything but kept quiet’

Mustafa Bildircin

It has emerged that female interns working at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) restaurant have been subjected to sexual abuse by TBMM employees. It has been reported that the abuse has been going on for years, with some Assembly employees referring to the interns as ‘this one is mine, that one is yours’. Following BirGün's reporting of the scandal, the TBMM General Secretariat issued a statement confirming the allegations.

The revelation that female interns at the TBMM cafeteria had been harassed by Assembly staff caused a public outcry. Other children interning at the Assembly also began to share their experiences through various channels. A 17-year-old girl who began her internship at the Assembly in September 2025 shared her experiences during her internship with BirGün. The young girl stated that she was subjected to verbal and physical harassment by the chef during her internship.

‘YOU SMELL VERY GOOD’

The young woman began her internship at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on 9 September 2025. According to the allegations, the harassment began on 23 September. The chef working at the Assembly Restaurant verbally and physically harassed the young woman. The young woman claimed that the chef said to her, ‘You smell so good, I want to smell you.’ Noting that the 30-year-old chef was married, the young woman said, ‘He would say things like, “Shall we go for a drink tomorrow?”’

‘YOU WON'T TELL ANYONE’

The young woman stated that she told the director of the institution about what had happened to her, but the director told her, ‘You won't tell anyone, not even your mother or father.’ Emphasising that everyone knew everything but kept quiet, the young woman said, ‘I worked at the Assembly for exactly 1.5 months, and even without receiving my five days' pay, my family filed a petition and took me out of the institution.’

MINISTRY INTERVENES

It was reported that the Ministry of Family and Social Services is following up on the allegations of harassment in Parliament. Ministry sources stated that the child who filed the complaint and their parents were provided with psychosocial support. Meanwhile, it was reported that the ministry will also be involved in the legal process related to the scandal.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled TBMM'deki çocuk istismarında yeni perde: "Herkes her şeyi biliyordu ama sustu", published in BirGün newspaper on December 11, 2025.