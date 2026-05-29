Children sacrificed for the sake of capital

Deniz Güngör

Introduced through the AKP government as a legal cover for child labour, MESEM students continue to be worked under harsh conditions in uninspected workplaces. Shielding MESEMs at every opportunity and ignoring workplace homicides, Minister Tekin said, "It is not right to give up on MESEMs just because there is a possibility of an accident," whereas at least 20 children have lost their lives to date while being employed under the scope of MESEM.

According to Health and Safety Labour Watch (İSİG) data, at least 2,000 accidents occurred in MESEMs until the end of 2025. However, Minister Tekin announced regarding MESEMs that he "does not understand the criticisms" and that they "will continue to cooperate with the business world".

COMPULSORY SYSTEM

Turning education virtually into a jigsaw puzzle, the AKP government has increased the number of MESEMs in line with capital's demand for "intermediate staff". In 2024, four new school models -namely "regional", "specialised", "within-sector", and "integrated into the sector"- were established to facilitate employment within the "Vocational and Technical Education Policy Document" prepared by the General Directorate of Vocational and Technical Education. With this model, where children are made to work in factories and organised industrial zones, the number of employed children was increased. Subsequently, child labour was brought down as far as secondary school desks. The secondary school extension of MESEMs, which serves as the "legal cover" for child labour, became the Craft Schools (Zanaat Okulları).

However, even this was not enough for capital. Against bosses who say "We have a shortage of intermediate staff", the Ministry directed students who face repeating a school year to MESEMs. A system was constructed where hundreds of thousands of children, deemed "unsuccessful", are forced into MESEMs and vocational high schools. According to the MEB data for the 2024-2025 academic year, whilst 1,536,242 students are enrolled in a total of 3,954 vocational schools, 420,000 children are enrolled in 408 MESEMs. According to these data, at least 2 million children are confronted with child labour exploitation through the MEB. As of the 2025-2026 academic period, 509,085 children are being employed under the scope of MESEM in 224,346 enterprises. On the other hand, 254,060 MTAL (Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School) students are being worked under the name of vocational training in 111,578 enterprises. Accordingly, 765,000 out of approximately two million children are child labourers.

The MEB data also shed light on the number of children confronted with child labour under the name of vocational training from 2002, when the AKP came to power, until 2025. Accordingly, whilst the rate of students enrolled in vocational education was 17% in 2002, this rate rose to 43% in 2025. Thus, the rate of increase in the number of children worked under the name of vocational education over the last 23 years became 150%. On the other hand, according to the 2023 data of the Ministry of Labour, the ratio of inspected workplaces to total workplaces in areas where children are worked under the name of vocational training is four per thousand. Speaking in a programme he attended on 6 May, Minister Tekin stated that 253,000 enterprises where students were employed were inspected in 2024, and the contracts of 23,252 of these enterprises were terminated on the grounds that they were non-compliant.

'WE ARE CALLED TO WORK DURING HOLIDAYS'

An 18-year-old student employed at a MESEM in the KADOSAN Industrial Site located in Ümraniye, Istanbul, said that he works in front-end alignment and tyre-fitting. Saying "We are made to work on all official holidays except religious holidays," the student pointed out that despite it being forbidden, they are also called to work on Saturdays and after school hours.

Emphasising that he is worked close to 12 hours a day, which on some days goes up to 14-15 hours, the student said: "Normally, when we are worked after 19:00 in the evening, our overtime pay needs to be given, but these wages are not paid. I leave work at 21:00 in the evening; if I can allocate time for myself after that hour, I can only just manage it. In that time, I either meet up with my friends or play computer games, there is no time left to do anything else."

Emphasising that he has been working since around the age of 13 together with MESEM, the student stated that he receives a salary of 15,000 TL. Saying "From the age of 9 until 13, before MESEM, I used to play football. When I started working, I dropped that too," the student stated that he works under harsh conditions in his field, and that in 2025, one of his friends in the same field lost his life in a workplace homicide. The student used the expressions: "The only safety equipment we get is a steel-toed shoe, and a pair of gloves, which is just so our hands don't get dirty. They do not give any other protective equipment. We buy the gloves ourselves anyway. We only make them buy the shoes, and that is once a year if we can make them buy it, which is also with great difficulty." Saying that he has had workplace accidents many times so far, the student said, "My arm and my leg were broken. I was even made to work on 19 May. You know how you ask, 'Do you feel like you can live your youth?' Well, from 08:00 in the morning until 00:00 at night, as much as we are able to live it."

'I HAVE NO CHANCE TO CHOOSE'

Expressing that he is exposed to mobbing very frequently at the workplace, the student said: "When I first started the profession, I was doing it with great affection, but now we are subjected to mobbing, insults, profanity, and pressure. We are being alienated from our job that we used to love doing. When we are called to work after school and don't go, we are threatened with dismissal." Saying "In their eyes over there, we are not human, we are virtually robots," the student added, "If I knew today that I would experience these things, I would definitely not enter MESEM. I see on social media, children ask questions like 'How is MESEM?'. Let me tell them, none of them should enter MESEM. They should study. If I were given a choice right now, I would want to study gastronomy or acting."

Finally, the student conveyed the following: "Inspections are not carried out properly in MESEMs; our coordinator teachers actually need to come constantly and ask us questions. They come two or three times a month, and even then we are not asked anything. If inspections were increased, deaths would decrease, and more children would be directed to MESEM. MESEM is actually a good concept, but the system is bad."

Pointing out that inspections in MESEMs are insufficient, a Ministry of National Education inspector, who wished to remain anonymous, drew attention to the fact that the MEB has not recruited inspectors since 2016. Emphasising that there are approximately 2,000 inspectors across the country, the inspector said: "Within their scope are not only MESEMs, but all public and private institutions are also included. Because the MEB made the inspection system two-headed, it is not clear who is inspecting what. There are 150 education inspectors in Istanbul alone; it is not possible to inspect the entirety of the city with this many inspectors. Inspection is carried out only over administrative inspection. A detailed inspection cannot be conducted." The inspector conveyed that there are approximately 450 inspectors responsible for MESEMs ministry-wide. The inspector used the expressions: "The Ministry does not have a concern like 'Let me have it inspected, keep it under control, identify the disruptions and deficiencies, and bring solution proposals'. According to the Ministry, student deaths and teacher deaths are isolated incidents. However, the person responsible for this is Yusuf Tekin. The change he made in the inspection system during his period as undersecretary in 2013 has been the cause of what we are experiencing today."

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THEY DIED IN WORKPLACE MURDERS!

According to data from the Council for Occupational Health and Safety (İSİG), the number of children who lost their lives in workplace murders in 2024 and 2025 is as follows:

2024: 71

2025: 94

2026 (January–May): 21

NOTE: According to İSİG’s data, at least 852 child workers have lost their lives whilst working since 2013.

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THOSE WE HAVE LOST…

According to İSİG’s data, at least 20 children employed under the MESEM scheme lost their lives in workplace accidents.

The names of some of those who lost their lives are as follows:

Mahir Buğra Karagön

Engin Tuncay

Muhammed Kendirci

Alperen Uygun

Yağız Yıldız

Arda Dirmilli

Şerafettin Başarır

Arda Silahlı

Yunus Emre Küçükuzun

Efe Baran Kazancı

Muammer Samet Karaoluk

Eren Dağ

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sermaye uğruna feda edilen çocuklar, published in BirGün newspaper on May 29, 2026.