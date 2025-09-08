CHP changes address of İstanbul Provincial Presidency: Current building to become Özgür Özel’s office

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) Headquarters has decided to close the İstanbul Provincial Presidency building in Sarıyer, which court-appointed trustee Gürsel Tekin entered with police escort.

Within the application made to the Sarıyer District Election Board, CHP notified the İstanbul Governorship and the Court of Cassation of the new provincial presidency address where Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik will continue his work until the Extraordinary İstanbul Provincial Congress is held and a new provincial chair and administration are elected.

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik said, “Our İstanbul Provincial Presidency will now be used as our Chair’s İstanbul Office. May it be auspicious for our İstanbul. Greetings to our Türkiye with our comrades.”

In the morning, CHP applied for the İstanbul Extraordinary Provincial Congress to be held.

CHP Deputy Chair Gül Çiftci announced that the current building has been designated as Özgür Özel’s İstanbul office.

The CHP Bahçelievler District Presidency building will operate as CHP’s new İstanbul Provincial Presidency building.

CHP’s İstanbul Extraordinary Provincial Congress will be held on 24 September.

EXTRAORDINARY CONGRESS ON 21 SEPTEMBER

After more than 900 delegates signed, CHP applied to the Çankaya District Election Board with the signature of CHP Chair Özgür Özel to hold an extraordinary congress.

CHP’s Extraordinary Congress will take place on 21 September 2025.

Source: CHP, İstanbul İl Başkanlığı'nın adresini değiştirdi: Mevcut bina Özgür Özel'in çalışma ofisi olacak