CHP files criminal complaint against Akın Gürlek

CHP Leader Özgür Özel held a press conference yesterday, during which he announced that Justice Minister Akın Gürlek would disclose his ‘assets’.

Özgür Özel, who disclosed the real estate assets Gürlek claimed to have owned prior to his appointment as minister, along with the land registry records, had argued that Gürlek owned a total of 12 properties worth 325.5 million TL.

CHP leader Özel had stated that the total value of the real estate Gürlek owned and sold amounted to 452 million lira.

Following the allegations, Akın Gürlek posted on his social media account, describing the claims as ‘pure fantasy’ and a ‘smear campaign’, stating: “Those who claim to have genuine information and documents should not turn to political platforms, but to the relevant judicial authorities.”

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL HAD MADE A STATEMENT

Özgür Özel, meanwhile, stated during an appearance on Halk TV last night that they would be filing a criminal complaint against Gürlek, noting:

“By the way, a colleague mentioned it earlier. Akın Gürlek had said they should file a criminal complaint, hadn’t he? They have prepared the complaint. Tomorrow morning at 9.05, our lawyers will have uploaded it to UYAP and submitted it to the relevant authorities.”

CHP HAD PREVIOUSLY FILED A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

The CHP had also filed a criminal complaint against Akın Gürlek at the end of 2025. In the petition submitted by the CHP at the time regarding Gürlek, who was then the Chief Public Prosecutor of Istanbul, it was alleged that ‘his assets were disproportionate to his income and that the income had been obtained through criminal activity.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled CHP'den Akın Gürlek hakkında suç duyurusu, published in BirGün newspaper on March 18, 2026.