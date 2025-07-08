CHP İstanbul Chair Özgür Çelik summoned to testify

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik has been summoned to testify as part of an investigation into the 2023 CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress.

In a statement by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was noted that instructions were given to the police to take the statement of CHP İstanbul Chair Özgür Çelik concerning "reports alleging electoral fraud in exchange for personal gain during the CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress." The statement read:

"Regarding the reports submitted to our İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office alleging that electoral fraud was committed in exchange for personal gain during the CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress held in October 2023, as part of the investigation file numbered 2025/53885 conducted by our office, which includes CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik among the suspects, instructions were given on 08/07/2025 to the İstanbul Police Department's Financial Crimes Division to take statements from the suspects. The investigation is ongoing. Further developments will be shared."

STATEMENT FROM ÖZGÜR ÇELİK

Özgür Çelik, who attended the funeral service held at Ataköy Fifth Section Mosque in İstanbul for Contract Private Ahmet Gültekin, who died from methane gas exposure during search operations in the Claw-Lock Operation zone, made a statement to the press after the ceremony.

"This morning I received phone calls from various districts in İstanbul. They said, 'Chair, we’ve been summoned to give statements at Vatan Police Headquarters and in Gayrettepe.' I immediately contacted our Legal Committee and our lawyers. I told them to find out how many people have been summoned. Those called in are generally delegates of the İstanbul province. I was also called. When I returned the call later, I was invited to give a statement at Vatan Police Headquarters. I told the officer that, if acceptable, I preferred to give my statement at the prosecutor’s office. The officer politely said, ‘Let’s speak with the prosecutor and get back to you.’ I’ll check my phone again now. The officer called me back, but since I was at the funeral, I haven’t been able to return the call yet. I’ll call them shortly. From here, I’m heading to Çağlayan Courthouse. At the courthouse, the statement procedures of Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere, Büyükçekmece Deputy Mayor Ahmet Şahin, and one of our lawyer colleagues are ongoing. We’re going there to follow up whether they’ll be referred anywhere.

CHP is under a 360-degree attack. We are facing a government trying to encircle the CHP from all sides. What we’re experiencing is not independent from the detention and imprisonment of our presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu. It’s not independent from the detentions and arrests of our mayors. It’s not independent from the investigations opened against our CHP Chair Özgür Özel."

ÖZGÜR ÇELİK AT ÇAĞLAYAN

Özgür Çelik later arrived at İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan. Speaking to the press there, Çelik said, "The prosecutor told the officer at Vatan Police Headquarters, ‘It’s very busy here, it would be better if the statement could be given at Vatan.’ I came with my lawyers. I was going to be here anyway to follow the statement process of our mayors. My lawyers will speak with them again. We’ll once again express our preference to give the statement at the prosecutor’s office. Depending on the response, we’ll proceed accordingly."

Responding to claims of a detention order, Çelik said, "The claim that a detention order has been issued is not true. It’s incorrect. When I asked the police officer about reports of a detention order, they clearly told me the information needs to be corrected and that there is no detention order."

