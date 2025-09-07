CHP İstanbul Provincial Building under police blockade

After Gürsel Tekin, who was appointed trustee to CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency, announced that he would go to the building on Monday, and a call was made to gather at the CHP building for the evening of Sunday, 7 September, police closed the roads and streets leading to the building. It was reported that vehicles of MPs were not allowed to pass and that some MPs’ vehicles were towed away. İstanbul Governorship also imposed a three-day protest ban in Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Eyüpsultan, Kağıthane, Sarıyer and Şişli.

"WE DID NOT DEMAND SECURITY, THERE IS NO WRITTEN ORDER. THIS IS ILLEGAL"

Party executives and MPs who gathered in front of the building reacted to the situation. CHP Deputy Chair Suat Özçağdaş stated that the police claimed to have come to "ensure security" and said, "We did not make such a security request but it was not explained who gave the order, and there is no written order. İstanbul Riot Police Headquarters has been placed under barricade. That is what happened."

WHAT HAPPENED?

İstanbul 45th Civil Court of First Instance had dismissed Özgür Çelik and his administration, elected at CHP’s 38th Ordinary İstanbul Provincial Congress. Gürsel Tekin, Zeki Şen, Hasan Babacan, Müjdat Gürbüz and Erkan Narsap were appointed as trustees in their place but Babacan and Gürbüz did not accept the post.

Gürsel Tekin, who accepted the post, announced that he would go to the Provincial Presidency and make a statement at 12.00 on Monday, 8 September. Afterwards, CHP İstanbul Youth Branches called for gathering in front of the Provincial Presidency at 23.00 this evening. In their statement, the Youth Branches said, "We will not hand over our democracy to trustees. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik."

"THIS IS ABSOLUTELY A COUP"

CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Ali Mahir Başarır, in his statement declaring that CHP İstanbul Provincial Building was under police blockade, said:

"We are addressing all of Turkey and the people of İstanbul from CHP İstanbul Provincial Building. At this moment all the roads leading to our building have been blockaded by İstanbul Police Riot Police. Unfortunately citizens’ entrances and exits here are being prevented. This is absolutely a coup.

A court did not appoint trustees to our roads, streets, people, or party building. We see that there is a situation beyond a court decision. The AKP government at this moment wants to seize the political institution. That is why we invite all people of İstanbul to our provincial building. Let us all together defend democracy and national will."

İSTANBUL GOVERNORSHIP BANNED PROTESTS FOR 3 DAYS

In its statement, İstanbul Governorship announced that all activities such as rallies, press statements, marches, setting up stands, signature campaigns, commemorations and leaflet distribution were banned from 20.00 on 7 September until 23.59 on 10 September in Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Eyüpsultan, Kağıthane, Sarıyer and Şişli.

The statement of İstanbul Governorship included the following:

"In our Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Eyüpsultan, Kağıthane, Sarıyer and Şişli districts, all kinds of rallies, press statements, open-air meetings and protest marches, setting up tents, setting up stands, sit-ins, signature campaigns, commemorations etc., as well as distribution of leaflets, hanging of banners/posters etc. are banned from 20.00 on 07.09.2025 Sunday until 23.59 on 10.09.2025, pursuant to Articles 11(a) and (c) of the Provincial Administration Law No. 5442 and Articles 17 and 19 of the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations No. 2911."

YOUNG PEOPLE AND WOMEN BROKE THROUGH THE BARRICADE AND ARRIVED AT THE PROVINCIAL BUILDING

Young people and women broke through the barricade and arrived at CHP İstanbul Provincial Building. Citizens chanted slogans of "There is no salvation alone; either all of us together or none of us." Those moments were filmed by journalist Fatoş Erdoğan.

Source: CHP İstanbul İl Binası polis ablukasında