CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency under blockade: Tear gas used against citizens!

Ebru Çelik

After Gürsel Tekin, appointed as trustee to the CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency, announced he would go to the building at 12:00 on Monday (today), a call was made to gather there on the evening of 7 September Sunday. Police then closed the streets and roads.

Along with CHP members, many citizens also gathered in front of the building to defend democracy. Leaders of LEFT Party, TİP, EMEP and several other political parties stood in front of the CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency against the trustee.

Since this morning, police blockades in front of the CHP building have continued. People are resisting to remove the barricades set up by the police.

At around 11:20, police used tear gas against citizens. The moment was recorded by BirGün.

After the intervention, a citizen with asthma fell ill.

At least 10 people were detained during the police intervention.

Source: CHP İstanbul İl Başkanlığı ablukada: Yurttaşa biber gazlı müdahale!